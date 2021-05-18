Swimming: Mona McSharry continues good form to reach European final

Sligo’s Mona McSharry this evening became the third Irish finalist in the 2021 LEN European Aquatics Championships.

The 20-year-old edged ever closer to her 100m breaststroke Irish senior record in Tuesday night’s semi-final, touching the wall in 1:06.42 to go sixth-quickest and book her spot in Wednesday night’s final.

McSharry has now swum under 1:07 in her 100m breaststroke four times in the last four weeks, including when she first achieved the Olympic Consideration Time for Tokyo at the national team trials.

“If you had told me I would swim 1:06 this year, I’d have been over the moon, and now I’ve just done two 1:06 swims in a few hours and, I don’t want to say easily, but comfortable enough that I know I could do it again," McSharry said.

“It just gives me so much confidence in the build-up to the Olympics.” McSharry already has a 2019 European Short Course Championships Bronze Medal in the 50m Breaststroke, but due to the pandemic has been unable to compete for Ireland on the international stage again until this week.

Speaking about what it’s like to be back, McSharry added: “It’s an indescribable feeling. Racing NCAAs in the US, I got a little bit of that feeling of racing on the big stage, but Europeans is different again and I think you forget just how good it is to be racing here.” Earlier Larne’s Conor Ferguson became Ireland’s first finalist of this championships when finishing seventh in the 50m Backstroke.

The winner Kliment Koleshinikov broke the World Record he set in Monday’s semi-final, which Ferguson also contested, and the performance of his long-time friend has inspired the 21-year-old.

“Me and Kliment have been competing against each other since we were 15, 16 years old,” Ferguson said. “It’s just rapid to be here to see him do that and it sets the bar to show you what’s possible.”

Wednesday morning will see Ireland’s much-anticipated Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay team in action with Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan on the start sheet.

The heats session begins at 9am, with Ireland swimming at 10:26. The finals begin at 5pm, with Mona McSharry swimming at 5.25pm.

Meanwhile, Nicole Turner claimed the first medal for Ireland at this week’s World Para Swimming European Open Championships.

Nicole won bronze in the SB6 200m Individual Medley, putting on a brilliant display as she battled for third place in a time of 3:09.57.