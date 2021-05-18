Cricket Ireland in talks with government to allow fans attend July World Cup qualifiers

Cricket Ireland are in talks with the government in a bid to allow spectators to attend the upcoming World Cup Super League series with South Africa, the body’s high performance director has said.

The first of six games between the countries is on July 11 as the sides play three 50-over matches before three 20-over contests - games that could see the return of supporters to Irish sport, Richard Holdsworth has said.

The Super League series matches count towards qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

Those three games take place in Malahide, as does the first 20-over, game before the sides move north to Stormont for the rest of the series.

“We’re in talks with Sport Ireland and the government in the Republic of Ireland around the potential for spectators for those games down in Dublin,” Holdsworth said, speaking on the stream of the inter-provincial clash between the Northern Knights and the North-West Warriors.

The chief executive is also hopeful that supporters can attend when the series heads north of the border.

“Obviously restrictions are reducing and relaxing in the North and that is fantastic news. We’re not sure yet what is going to happen but certainly we hope there will be opportunity for some spectators for those games.

“Talks are ongoing, there is a lot to work through on all that.

“The most important thing from our side as a governing body is to make sure that any spectators we do allow in, we do so in an extremely safe and secure manner and that means a whole stack of protocols in place.”

Ireland have won one of six matches so far in the Super League series and before welcoming South Africa and Zimbabwe in the home summer, they travel to face the Netherlands next month.

Holdsworth also confirmed that because the South Africans will be travelling from the Caribbean where they play the West Indies in June, their squad won’t have to quarantine when they arrive in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ireland coach Graham Ford will have to plan without Curtis Campher for the Netherlands series, the South African born all-rounder will have surgery on an ankle injury sustained playing for the Ireland ‘A’ side last week.