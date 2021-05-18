GAA, rugby, NBA, and AFL: Lessons from 24 hours of watching sport

Is there anything you would like to do for 24 hours? An entire day dedicated to one sole activity.

That might seem simple at first. You might think of several endeavours: sleep, go the beach, eat ice-cream. Sounds like a five-finger exercise. Piece of cake.

But think about it. 24 hours doing one thing. 1,440 repetitive minutes, 86,400 seconds of the same single exercise. Eventually, it would become about getting to know every inch of the bedroom ceiling. Guesstimating how many grains of sand lie around you. Brain freeze so bad it’d induce blurred vision. The mundanity would prove overwhelming. Cherished pastimes spoiled due to overindulgence. Too much of a good thing.

There is almost nothing I would like to do continuously for 24 hours. Almost. The only possible answer is a pronounced one. It relates to a fundamental part of my being. The centre of my relationships, emotions, and being. Like countless other fanatics around the county, I would gladly spend 24 hours watching sport.

Playing is another matter entirely. By hour five, the shattering fatigue would have me well placed to attempt the 24-hour uninterrupted sleep. A ball and a yard of grass? Nah. The remote and a snug recliner will do just fine.

Watching sport all day is the armchair warrior’s dream. Last Saturday, that dream became a reality.

Now, the first thing to point out is the position of extreme privilege necessary to even contemplate such an endeavour. The day hinges on beneficial personal circumstances. Having no dependents, an endlessly understanding partner, and the tolerable excuse that it is somewhat part of the job are all prerequisites. Further to that, location and a preferable time zone are key.

I happen to have recently moved to Melbourne after emigrating to Australia in January 2020.

Community outbreaks and state border restrictions denied me of the opportunity to enter the sporting capital of the world until now. A city of five million people that hosts 27 professional sports teams: guaranteeing a steady fix for this strange addiction.

The combination of interest in local matters while the heart remains at home gave Saturday life. It started with a 3am alarm for Connacht’s trip to Munster in the surprisingly entertaining Rainbow Cup. A fixture that was littered with inaccuracy and shemozzles, but it clearly mattered to all concerned and got the morning off to a strong start.

Connacht’s win clearly mattered to all concerned and got the morning off to a strong start. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Another feisty encounter followed as Leinster saw off Ulster. Then I cheated. 24 non-stop hours is the ultimate goal, but the summer is long and this is league not championship.

After a walk and some breakfast, it was back to the bunker for the NBA. It’s all starting to heat up Stateside as the regular season draws to a close while the WNBA also kicks off. It is also the first time some multiscreen is required.

The following few hours are spent watching wonder boy Luka Doncic continue to etch his name into the history books and wondering is there anything, legal or not, you could do to interrupt 7′ 0 130kg Joel Embed when he hammers towards the basket? Making professional athletes look like mere speedbumps on a regular basis.

Over to the AFL, where the Sydney Swans continued their impressive form with a dominant win over a desperately out of form Collingwood. At least Cork’s Mark Keane is really starting to hold his own.

Next, Brisbane Lions obliterate Gold Coast in a 73-point hammering.

The Lions torched their state rivals and re-established their premiership traditional in the process.

There was no Irish interest, but the Queensland outfit have an Irishman to thank for the form of new recruit Joe Daniher. ‘Broken Joe’ mustered just 15 games in his previous three seasons with Essendon due to injury. Early last year, he turned to the team at the Santry clinic in Dublin for a solution. We are now nine weeks into the season, and he has already played more games than he did in the previous two.

Anyone who decides to undertake such a mammoth commitment will soon learn it is the ultimate test of your seating arrangements. There is a world of a difference between what is initially deemed comfortable and what is capable of withstanding hours-long pressure. Progress is impossible without change, so the couch made way for hard plastic as I strolled into AAMI Park where the Melbourne Rebels lost 50-3 against Auckland Blues.

A grim reminder that despite recent sprinklings of positivity, Australian rugby still has a long way to go. After that it was home in time for a triple header as Mayo’s win over Down merged into Kerry’s dominant display against Galway. I then managed to squeeze in Donegal’s victory against a new-look Tyrone before bed.

There are certain things they do not tell you about before you decide to go travelling. Nobody could have issued a warning about the oncoming pandemic, but there were other conditions I did not anticipate.

The upside is the obvious joy and good fortune to be able to do it. On the other hand, your social circle reduces dramatically. My whole life has had a typical stream of friends from three tenants: school, work, and sport. My student days are now long gone, I work for myself, and a long-term knee injury means I can’t play sport.

Watching is the next best thing; often it is even better. Yet it is not a group activity. Still live sport helps fill a void. Something to look forward to every single week. A wonderful way of maintaining a positive connection to home, and an effectual antidote to homesickness.

Because as anyone who has spent time abroad will tell you, so much contact with home orientates around bad news. The unfortunate reality is that it is just more pressing. Deaths, illness, and accidents take precedence in WhatsApp calls and FaceTimes. Your sadness is then exacerbated by the helplessness of being so far away.

Serendipity and the normative male inability to express emotion ensure this is not two-way interaction. It is hard to message your dad to tell him about feeling homesick. It is easy, and in some ways just as important, to message him about why Paul Geaney’s natural skillset warrants a future on the half-forward line. This has always been the nature of our alliance and amidst the profuse and persistent pessimism propagated elsewhere, there is something comforting in that constant.

Prolonged exposure means additional narratives are necessary to keep one entertained. You begin to ponder the meaning and perception of everything you watch: By hour 22, David Clifford’s heroics prompted the question: Is he one of the few sportspeople who had huge hype before they even started and somehow managed to exceed it?

Throw it out to Twitter and WhatsApp and you’re guaranteed an entertaining couple of hours discussing and dissecting the careers of everyone from Rory McIlroy to Joe Canning.

There is a sleep-deprived downside to this exercise too. Brief bouts of existentialism are never too far away: ‘Does any of this real matter? Is there a more productive way of spending your time?’ Then you notice Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers doesn’t start until 4.35am next week. It’ll be nice to have a lie in. Roll on Saturday.