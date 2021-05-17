Irish records tumble at European Aquatics Championships

Irish swimmers enjoyed a blistering start on the opening day of the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Both 4x100m Freestyle Relay teams set Irish records in their morning heats: Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan swam 3 mins 44.37secs, almost three seconds faster than the previous best set 12 years ago. They finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall. In the Men’s event, Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker came home in 3mins 16.88secs, bettering the time that was set by McMillan, Sloan, Ryan and Robbie Powell at the 2019 World Championships.

Though they failed to advance to tonight's final they still remain in the hunt to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games.

In the individual events, Conor Ferguson (Larne Swimming Club) and Darragh Greene (National Centre Dublin) will feature in tonight’s finals, Ferguson having touched the wall in 25.21s to make the 50m Backstroke semi-final, and Greene hitting 1min 00.21secs to go into the 100m Breaststroke semi-final.

The finals session begins at 4pm Irish time, with Ferguson’s event beginning at 5.24pm and Greene on the blocks after 5:53pm. The finals will be broadcast live on the RTE player.