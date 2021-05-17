Irish records tumble at European Aquatics Championships

Irish records tumble at European Aquatics Championships

Shane Ryan was a member of the Irish 

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 12:07
Colm O’Connor

Irish swimmers enjoyed a blistering start on the opening day of the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Both 4x100m Freestyle Relay teams set Irish records in their morning heats: Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan swam 3 mins 44.37secs, almost three seconds faster than the previous best set 12 years ago. They finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall. In the Men’s event, Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker came home in 3mins 16.88secs, bettering the time that was set by McMillan, Sloan, Ryan and Robbie Powell at the 2019 World Championships.

Though they failed to advance to tonight's final they still remain in the hunt to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games.

In the individual events, Conor Ferguson (Larne Swimming Club) and Darragh Greene (National Centre Dublin) will feature in tonight’s finals, Ferguson having touched the wall in 25.21s to make the 50m Backstroke semi-final, and Greene hitting 1min 00.21secs to go into the 100m Breaststroke semi-final.

The finals session begins at 4pm Irish time, with Ferguson’s event beginning at 5.24pm and Greene on the blocks after 5:53pm. The finals will be broadcast live on the RTE player.

More in this section

CYCLING-ESP-TOUR-VUELTA Dan Martin fifth on stage nine at Giro d’Italia as Egan Bernal claims leader’s pink jersey
AIT International Grand Prix 2020 Rhasidat Adeleke sets Irish 200m record; Brendan Boyce ninth at European Race Walking Cup
Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen celebrate with their medals after finishing third in the Lightweight Women's Double 16/5/2021 Michelle Carpenter hit nail on head with Irish rowing's Olympic prediction
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

The King v the MVP: LeBron and Curry go head to head

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up