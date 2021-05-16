Rhasidat Adeleke sets Irish 200m record; Brendan Boyce ninth at European Race Walking Cup

Teenage sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke produced the performance of her life to become the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 200m on Saturday night, the 18-year-old Dubliner clocking 22.96 seconds (+0.8m/s) in Manhattan, Kansas.

That took 0.03 off the Irish record set by Phil Healy in Cork in 2018. Earlier in the evening Adeleke, a first-year student at the University of Texas, broke the national U20 and U23 100m records by clocking 11.31 (+1.0m/s), which put her second on the all-time Irish list behind Healy’s 11.28.