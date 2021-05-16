Rhasidat Adeleke sets Irish 200m record; Brendan Boyce ninth at European Race Walking Cup

Teenage sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke produced the performance of her life to become the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 200m on Saturday night, the 18-year-old Dubliner clocking 22.96 seconds (+0.8m/s) in Manhattan, Kansas.
That took 0.03 off the Irish record set by Phil Healy in Cork in 2018. Earlier in the evening Adeleke, a first-year student at the University of Texas, broke the national U20 and U23 100m records by clocking 11.31 (+1.0m/s), which put her second on the all-time Irish list behind Healy’s 11.28.
Adeleke was competing in the Big 12 Championships, a feeder event to next month’s NCAA National Championships, and her quickest times were run in Saturday’s qualifying heats. She finished second in both finals on Sunday in 11.36 and 23.03, along with helping Texas to victory in the 4x100m relay.
While Adeleke’s times fell shy of the automatic Olympic qualifying standard, they will propel her up the world rankings and if she can produce similar results in the weeks ahead, she could still earn a spot via the athlete quota.
Elsewhere Brendan Boyce turned in a typically strong showing at the European Race Walking Cup in Podebrady, Czech Republic, finishing ninth in the 50km in 3:52.15. The race was won by Spain’s Marc Tur in 3:47:40.
Boyce made up five places over the final 8km and it proved a key marker on his road to the Tokyo Olympics, where he looks set to challenge for a top-10 finish in his specialist 50km event. Cian McManamon finished 44th in the men’s 20km in 1:31:48.
Several Irish Olympic hopefuls will be in action at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, with Mark English and Nadia Power racing over 800m, Paul Robinson over 1500m, and Sean Tobin over 3000m. TG4 has live coverage from 5pm.