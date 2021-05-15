Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe’s Olympic dream suffers major setback

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe’s dream of competing in a third Olympic Games this summer suffered a major setback as he was forced to withdraw from the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Final in Hungary.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe, 29, ranked 15th in swimming today having earned 21st place in the fencing ranking round on Thursday, but he pulled out before the fencing bonus round after suffering the recurrence of an injury.