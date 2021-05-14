Tommy McCarthy: 'Any time the police would come past, everyone would come out throwing bricks'

If Tommy McCarthy’s phone rings next week and he is offered a world title fight, expect him to say yes. McCarthy considers himself a dice roller, someone willing to take a chance and right now that outlook is serving him very well.

The 30-year-old from West Belfast is at the stage where the thoughts of winning a world title are not a faraway dream. Tomorrow night, he defends his European cruiserweight title against Alexandru Jur, of Romania, in Manchester. Victory would put him tantalisingly close to his ultimate goal. After all, the career of Carl Frampton, McCarthy’s old Ireland amateur team-mate, opened his eyes as well as those of many others to what could be achieved with some hard work and dedication.

“When I was a kid, aspiring to be a world champion was almost unattainable, but then you see Frampton doing it,” McCarthy said.

“That is why Belfast boxing is buzzing, because if someone ‘from the road’ can do it I can do it.

I don’t want to just fight for a world title, I want to win it and I really believe I can beat any of the four world champions.

McCarthy was born in London, where his Irish father had travelled to work as a teenager, and met his mother, an aspiring singer, whose parents came from Jamaica. She died when McCarthy was seven, and he went to live with his grandparents in the Lenadoon area of West Belfast.

He had been back and forth since he was a baby, but even to a young child, West Belfast was notably different from back home in Wood Green.

“In my granny’s street, the soldiers were always around, they were always on foot patrol,” he said.

“Any time the police would come past, everyone would come out throwing bricks. I just thought it was brilliant. I thought ‘why don’t they do this on my street in London?’

All the madness in Belfast didn’t seem mad because it was just what was going on. I was so young, I didn’t get involved.

“But for a time, I used to train in Manchester at Moss Side. Before I came over, we were watching a documentary about the gangs there and everyone was worried for me because it looked so scary. When I got there it was lovely, it is one of my favourite places. The way I was feeling about going to Moss Side was the way people from England feel about going to Belfast.”

Being black, he also stood out, although he says that it never really bothered him.

“It wasn’t weird for me, because kids don’t notice race when they are young, so no one made a deal of it,” he said.

“When I went to secondary school, I was the only black kid in the school for a few years. I was always standing out, it is just something I got used to.

“Everyone from my estate has boxed at some stage. There are so many boxing clubs in West Belfast, you almost can’t not box at some point. If you are not going, your friends are going.”

McCarthy was a member of the Oliver Plunkett club, that was going through a golden age, with a string of national champions, including the likes of Anthony Cacace and Tyrone McKenna. It soon led to call-ups to the Ireland team, travelling the globe, where the strong Belfast contingent from both sides of the community would be drawn together.

“We went around the world together on the Ireland team — Frampton, Mick Conlan, Sean McComb — you become like a family,” McCarthy said.

“The ones from down south used to call us ‘the Nordies’. We used to play football and it was always Nordies versus them.

“Boxing took you to places you just wouldn’t go otherwise. Steven Ward is from Monkstown, a staunch Loyalist community, and he would come down to Andytown three days a week to spar and I would go up to Monkstown. These were places you wouldn’t think of going.”

Since 2019, McCarthy has been trained by Pete Taylor, a partnership that he believes has pushed him to a new level. Their first fight together saw McCarthy travel to Italy to beat the unbeaten Fabio Turchi, the second saw him claim the European title by beating Bilal Laggoune in London. He used to commute daily from Belfast to Dublin, but now stays in a hotel next to the gym during training camps.

“Every day in the gym, we are doing drills, drills, drills and that stuff doesn’t go into your muscle memory in six weeks. But it has been 18 months and now it is sinking in, I’m doing things without even thinking about it.

“He is great at man-management too. He makes you feel like you are the greatest, he brings your confidence through the roof. You have to trust your coach and I trust him so much.

This will be a tough test, Jur has had a good camp by the looks of him. I saw he said he didn’t see anything special in me, so he is here to win. He is up for it.

If he wins, that world title shot could be next.

“I would love it to be Belfast, but I would love to fight in America, in Madison Square Garden,” he said.

“Belfast will travel. When Mick Conlan made his debut, walking around Times Square was like walking down the Falls Road, there were so many people I recognised. If they travel for Mick, they would travel for me.”