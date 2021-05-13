New date fixed for Spike O'Sullivan's comeback fight

Cork boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan will finally return to the ring in Liège, Belgium on May 29.
It will be O’Sullivan's first fight since he was defeated by Jaime Munguia in January of last year.
His return had been set for May 1 but that 'Celtic Warriors' bill was postponed due to the uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions between Ireland and Belgium.
O'Sullivan will now face Georgian Sandro Jajanidze over six rounds at the end of this month.
Fellow Irish fighter Thomas Carty will also make his professional debut on the night, coach Paschal Collins confirmed.
After so Many On /Off Dates I can finally confirm Both @thomas_carty & @spike_osullivan Will fight May 29th in Belgium 🤟🤟☘ Big Thank you @KenDKM @murphysboxing Alain Vanackere @12Roundsboxe @CWarriorsgym 🇮🇪🥊 pic.twitter.com/2Ft1PFfZrp— Packie Collins (@packycollins) May 13, 2021