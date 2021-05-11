Olive Loughnane on the hardest thing in Irish sport: Performing on the day when it’s needed most

In a race walking career that took in four Olympic Games as well as several World Championships, Olive Loughnane experienced the biggest sporting occasions, the days when it was all on the line.

For her, being ready for those occasions, and producing the goods when required, was the ultimate challenge.

“For me, the hardest thing in sport is having to perform on the day, when it’s needed most.

“It’s the physical side more than the mental side, because you’d always be up for the race. In training you’re trying get it right so that your best day is the day of the race, and that didn’t always happen for me.”

There were days it did happen, though. The silver medal she took in the 2009 World Championships 20K walk was later upgraded to gold when winner Olga Kaniskina was disqualified for doping offences.

“It did in 2008 when I did well in the Olympics, and when I won in 2009, but there were other times when I had a really good race — but just not at the right time of the year.

“In 2011 I was going in (to the World Championships) as a silver medallist, but it just didn’t go right for me. We all have a job to do, but you have to perform when it matters, and when it doesn’t go right for you, and you’re in the eye of the public...

Humiliation is a strong word, and I would have typically been hard on myself anyway. But the fact that it happens in the spotlight makes it all the harder.”

It’s interesting to hear Loughnane break down the experience and puzzle out reasons why a race sometimes didn’t work out.

“I always gave my best on the day, but I didn’t always get it right physically. I didn’t have a coach for a lot of my career, and that may have been part of the problem. I know in 2008 I was in very good shape, but it was Rob Heffernan, at that stage, who helped me to do well in Beijing (Olympics).

“Getting physically right — if I had my time back that’s probably what I’d have focused on. The ratio of training to events can be pretty hard in athletics, and an event like walking in particular because it’s such a long event. I was a late developer, but as I progressed I realised that you only have so many big days in you.

“I had the ability to really hurt myself — I don’t know if there’s a nicer way to put it — in order to get the most out of myself. That was a good talent to have when it mattered: I remember in 2009 feeling I couldn’t do another step at 14K, but carrying on.”

Picking the days to do so wasn’t always that easy, though.

“The flip side is you can get carried away with the adrenaline in a less important race, you can say to yourself ‘I’ll give it a lash’. And that was part of my problem.

It was very hard to stay in fourth gear when you knew you had a fifth gear or a sixth gear. That rush of blood wasn’t the best idea physically, because particularly towards the end of your career, you realise there are only so many big days in you.

“After a race we’d nearly collapse, we’d be so hurt — all the athletes were the same — but there’s only so many times you can do that to your body, realistically.”

Was she ever conscious of the danger of going to the well too often?

“I didn’t — that was the problem,” says Loughnane.

“I probably didn’t recognise that, because the years when things didn’t work out as well in races, those were the latter years of my career.

“In 2010 and 2011 I had really strong performances but they didn’t happen on the most important days. I probably missed that point when you realise that you can’t keep going harder and harder — you have to mind yourself and in that sense I didn’t mind myself.”

Is that a hard perspective to maintain when you’re living in the moment? “Yes, and I was in the moment. I had some great races too, and I’m probably being hard on myself, I had a lot of great support from a lot of people to help me.

“Being involved in the other side of things” — she’s now on the board of Sport Ireland, having been involved with its High Performance Committee — “helps because you have an opportunity to influence the direction of high performance sport.

“That’s something I’d be very cognisant of; making sure those structures are there and that others don’t make the same mistakes I made along the way. I use the lessons I learned to help others.”