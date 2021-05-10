Ayeisha McFerran and Megan Frazer back in Ireland hockey squad

As recently as March, the Utrecht club were in real relegation trouble but a change in coach and McFerran’s installation as out-and-out number one – rather than sharing the role – was pivotal as she kept a number of clean sheets in the run-in.
Frazer, meanwhile, missed the series against Great Britain at Bisham Abbey through injury but is back in the mix.
Missing out, however, are Nicci Daly, Caoimhe Perdue, and Niamh Carey who were all on the last trip while Lena Tice is not yet back involved following a foot injury.
These games are the final ones before the European Championship selection will be announced with 20 players set to travel to the Netherlands in June. The Euros also double as a World Cup qualifier.
Michelle Carey (UCD), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Deirdre Duke (Old Alex), Nikki Evans (Old Alex), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Zara Malseed (Ards), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Sarah McAuley (Muckross), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Anna O’Flanagan (Muckross), Grace O’Flanagan (Railway Union), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown)