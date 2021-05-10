Ayeisha McFerran and Megan Frazer back in Ireland hockey squad

Ayeisha McFerran and Megan Frazer back in Ireland hockey squad

Ayeisha McFerran of Ireland celebrates after qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 21:29
Stephen Findlater

Ayeisha McFerran and Megan Frazer will both return to the Irish line-up as they take on Scotland at Queen’s next weekend in two test matches that act as a final curtain call for European Championship selection.

McFerran returned to camp afer the conclusion of the Dutch season where she helped SV Kampong finish eighth overall thanks to a strong late season run.

As recently as March, the Utrecht club were in real relegation trouble but a change in coach and McFerran’s installation as out-and-out number one – rather than sharing the role – was pivotal as she kept a number of clean sheets in the run-in.

Frazer, meanwhile, missed the series against Great Britain at Bisham Abbey through injury but is back in the mix.

Missing out, however, are Nicci Daly, Caoimhe Perdue, and Niamh Carey who were all on the last trip while Lena Tice is not yet back involved following a foot injury.

These games are the final ones before the European Championship selection will be announced with 20 players set to travel to the Netherlands in June. The Euros also double as a World Cup qualifier.

Ireland women’s squad for Scotland series (May 15-16, Queen’s University: Michelle Carey (UCD), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Deirdre Duke (Old Alex), Nikki Evans (Old Alex), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Zara Malseed (Ards), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Sarah McAuley (Muckross), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Anna O’Flanagan (Muckross), Grace O’Flanagan (Railway Union), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown)

More in this section

Spain F1 GP Auto Racing Brilliant Lewis Hamilton secures thrilling victory after pit-stop gamble in Spanish Grand Prix
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls celebrates 14 Worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sells for €1.1m at auction
Over 73,000 fans in a frenzy as Canelo Alvarez delivers again Over 73,000 fans in a frenzy as Canelo Alvarez delivers again
#hockey#women’s sport
Ayeisha McFerran and Megan Frazer back in Ireland hockey squad

Sam Bennett keeping new team identity close to his chest

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up