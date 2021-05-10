Sam Bennett keeping new team identity close to his chest

It’s the hottest topic in cycling this week and arguably the season so far; just why is Sam Bennett leaving Deceuninck QuickStep and where is he going next?

The first question is an easy two-pointer; money, of course. The second is not so clear, though his former team Bora-Hansgrohe has been mentioned as an interested suitor. It is a potential move given legs by the fact three-time world champion Peter Sagan is leaving the German team at the end of the year.

Destination unknown, though Bennett’s current employers look a likely option. Welcome to the behind the scenes world of the cycling transfer market where an Irishman named Andrew McQuaid moves easily among the crowd on the trading floor.

McQuaid is the son of former UCI President Pat. He is a thrifty operator and is the director of the highly successful Trinity Sports Management Agency which represents some of the world’s most well-known golfers and rugby players.

It is the Coolmore Stud of the cycling world and among his stable of prized assets are multiple world champion Rohan Dennis, 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Ireland’s Bennett.

On Sunday, Bennett’s current team manager Patrick Lefevre announced his most successful rider would leave the team at the end of the season, the Belgian revealing he couldn’t compete with those with deeper pockets.

“He (Bennett) doesn’t want to leave, but I don’t have as much money as certain other people,” Lefevere told the Belgian media, prior to the Giro d’Italia stage start.

“Whether it is purely a matter of money? You should ask his agent.”

For Lefevre, there was no anger, less surprise, for the Belgian knows better than anyone the sport is a business.

“The fact that these types of riders leave is life. As pros they have to earn as much money as possible. But look at the sprinters who left us.

“Some riders return to our team on foot,” he said.

He was of course referring to former riders Fernando Gaviria and Elia Viviani who both enjoyed the best years of their careers with the team, only to leave for more money elsewhere and subsequently see the wins dry up (dramatically).

Bennett is at — or approaching — the prime of his career, and in the world of professional cycling, they can be very short, or cut short in an instant.

He needs to make as much money as he can while he can and will chase fortune over fame every day, for the latter won’t pay the bills when he hangs up his wheels.

Several attempts to contact McQuaid and Trinity Sports Management went unanswered on Monday, while the always amicable Deceuninck Quick Step press officer Philip Lowe was unable to answer any of the eight questions we put to him.

It will be some time before Bennett himself comments on the matter but another well-known agent we contacted — and he asked to remain anonymous — preferred to stay out of it.

“I know as much as you”, he said, which isn’t much, only to add Bennett’s new team would make an announcement around the Tour de France in July.