Dan Martin doesn't dwell on Giro slipup

It’s seven years to the day since Dan Martin’s front wheel slipped on a greasy manhole cover in Belfast and his world — and four teammates — came crashing down on the opening stage of the Giro d’ Italia.

The damage, physical and emotional, was immense: Martin writhing in agony on the soaked road surface with a broken collarbone, his teammate Koldo Fernandez suffering a similar fate and much like their lycra, their race was in tatters.

Their Garmin-SHARP team leader and Giro 2012 winner Ryder Hesjedal understated the obvious when he called the night “a catastrophe”.

But seven years on, Martin has just about banished the memory of that grim affair in Northern Ireland.

“It was such a pity for it to end like that,” he reflected ahead of spearheading Team Israel Start-Up Nation in this year’s race, which starts on Saturday.

“We were on such a high the whole weekend. The reception in Belfast was unbelievable and the place was alive with cyclists...and in dramatic fashion we came down to earth with a bang,” he recalled.

“I don’t really dwell on the past too much, though. I’ve kind of blanked it out of my memory. It was a tough time because two weeks before that I crashed on the last corner of Liege (Bastogne-Liege) through no fault of my own...another unexplained crash and I lost the chance to win a second Liege (he won a year prior).

It was a really rough time in my professional career, the worst injury I ever had, but I had just met my wife (Jess) so it was an amazing time in my personal life.

He’s 34 now — in his 14th professional season — and with four Grand Tour stage wins to his name (two each from the Vuelta and the Tour) he can join Sam Bennett as the only other Irish rider to win stages of each Grand Tour if he manages it over the next three weeks.

“Obviously, winning a stage is a big goal,” he said.

“I have two in the Tour de France and two in the Vuelta and to complete the set of Grand Tour victories is a big ambition.

“This is a course that suits me. I know I’m stronger than I’ve ever been right now — both mentally and physically. My fourth place overall in the Vuelta last year was a big stepping stone to becoming more confident in doing well in the General Classification.”

As for how long more he intends to stay racing he commented.

“I’ve always said I’ll stop when I stop enjoying it, when I don’t feel it’s worth it anymore. It’s such a tough lifestyle and people see the glorious side of it on the road and in the results but nobody sees the sacrifice that I make, my wife makes, my kids make.

“This last year has been a bit different because nobody has had a life, really, but that’s the normal life for a pro cyclist. If you are training, you’re training. If not, you stay at home. You don’t be out socialising or going for dinner and it’s that level of commitment that’s required.

“I’m up for a contract (renewal) at the end of this year so we’ll see where that goes and I’ll figure out if I want to keep doing it and for how long more.” Martin is one of just two Irish riders in the field, with the evergreen Nicolas Roche making his fifth appearance and first since his last appearance in 2018.

The race rolls out of Turin on Saturday and ends in Milan on May 30.