Grace O’Flanagan: International goalkeeper, doctor, cancer-survivor, Olympian?

Perched over Grace O’Flanagan’s left shoulder on the Zoom call is a Lonely Planet guidebook to Tokyo and a bonsai tree. The book remains pristine, unopened since she was presented it as a motivation to make the push for Tokyo 2020.

It was a dream she had to put on the backburner for 2019 with her medical work becoming the focus. Her comeback in 2020, meanwhile, was quickly put on hiatus as Covid kicked in. “I love to try and balance it all but the reality is I had jobs where the hours were too much,” she said yesterday as part of the build up to Saturday’s Darkness Into Light, of which she is an ambassador.

“I was missing training sessions and I had to start looking after my mental health, there’s only so much you can do so I had to take the decision after the World Cup to take a break.”

It was the latest swing in her rollercoaster. The Railway Union woman was, perhaps, the most unsung hero of the 2018 World Cup journey. Her defining moment on the pitch came long before the madness of London, coming off the bench to save a penalty stroke with her very first touch of World League round three.

Ayeisha McFerran had just been sent to the sin-bin and Ireland were staring down the barrel of 2-0 in a must-win tie against India; World Cup hopes seemingly burying up in the Cape Town heat.

A brilliant save and a storming late comeback and Ireland had their ticket and the bandwagon churned into gear. O’Flanagan only got to play 15 minutes of it but coming off the bench again for the last 15 minutes of that World Cup final in London was monumental.

Less than 18 months earlier, she was diagnosed with cancer in her neck, her medical intuition suggesting it was more than tight muscles. It allowed her to catch an aggressive type of soft tissue sarcoma — an epithelioid variant of myxofibrosarcoma to be exact — early enough.

“I knew the kind of cancer they suspected and knew it had a poor outlook,” she said of that moment. “All of a sudden, I went from being a healthy 26-year-old to maybe not being alive in five years’ time. That was daunting!”

It is why she has an empathy with the powerful Darkness Into Light message and the ability to come back from your lowest moments.

“My experience as a doctor and an athlete gives me a unique insight into the importance of mental health. It is definitely part of everyday life for me in work and in my sport.

“As athletes, we have to pay really close attention to our physical but also our mental well-being, looking at how our mood is every day, our sleep, all those things make a difference to our performance. I am very tuned in to it and it is a very important part of life.

The reality is most of us know someone who struggles from mental health issues, most know someone affected by suicide. That’s the importance of Darkness into Light and Pieta, helping them.

“The idea of 200,000 people coming together at one time for sunrise to show support, to show we are standing up for mental health issues, to show we are fighting against suicide is a really important message.”

It has shaped her that specific perspective on life, on sport, on the current reality. And being able to come back from her cancer battle, it fuelled her desire to return to the Irish squad.

But no sooner had she got her recall and the coronavirus landed and she was needed on the frontline. For the first six months, she was working on surgical patients with Covid.

When new Olympic dates were announced, it made balancing everything especially tricky when Irish training ramped up again with the national team in the autumn.

“It was difficult to manage that risk,” she continued. “There’s a chance and a concern of picking up Covid in work, then bringing that into a team environment. I took a lot of annual leave to go training then worked night shifts so that I could go training.”

Eventually, something had to give and, with light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, she took the chance recently to go full-time with hockey for the run-in to Tokyo.

“I didn’t want to leave my colleagues stretched or short-staffed so the easier thing was that I would focus on training especially considering the quarantine issue every time we travel. It would have been just too much time out of work had I been in and out.”

She is aware of how tough it will be to be selected. McFerran is rated as among the world’s best goalkeepers and she returns to the panel this week following the conclusion of the Dutch league season. Indeed, coach Sean Dancer could even decide to travel without a second keeper in his Olympic panel of 16, while Lizzie Murphy is also in the hunt for a spot between the posts.

It makes for a really ruthless final cut but one O’Flanagan is glad to be in the mix for.

“I’m definitely glad I’ve made the decision; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I think I would always have looked back and wondered ‘what if’ if I hadn’t given it everything I have.

I’m enjoying every minute of it; I am looking forward to getting back to work. But this is an opportunity I had to go for.