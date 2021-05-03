Superb Mark Selby claims fourth world title in front of Crucible full house

“It feels unbelievable to join that club of players to have won four or more world titles at the Crucible,” said Selby.
“You try your hardest, and it is such a tough tournament to win. Winning it four times is beyond my wildest dreams, it was great to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first one.
“It was hard to keep believing at times, there were some dark days a few years ago. But my coach Chris Henry, who also coaches Shaun, has worked wonders for me.
“Another aim for me now is to get back to world no. 1.”
The long format of the World Championship final allows for ebb and flow — and it got that in this contest.
Murphy said: “Mark is just super granite, I have known him since he was about nine and he was always that way.
“I think he broke me in the session on Sunday night and in the end that proved the difference.
“But I would like to say a very deep thank you to every fan here tonight, sport is nothing without you and you have all brought me back from a tough year on tour.
“Chris Henry was coaching us both here in this final – he is sacked in the morning!”