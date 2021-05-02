Strong finish show the Katie Taylor train shows no sign of stopping

Taylor’s superior hand speed beamed through in the first, her experience allowing her to settle swiftly.
Taylor’s astute timing was on show although glimmers of Jonas’ vaunted power were also patent, her southpaw jab beginning to find its range.
The more considered work of the opening stanzas was soon swapped for trench warfare in the third, Jonas’ left hooks upstairs and down reciprocated in kind with particularly adept bodywork from the champion.
It was the latter’s left hook which decided round four, the Bray native detonating at times off the backfoot, allowing her to counter her opponent’s advances.
Taylor’s output continued apace as she rallied off the ropes, her success signposted by a particularly deft three-punch combination.
Jonas’ firmer flurries this time won out despite Taylor’s blurring ripostes.
The challenger’s double jab and left hand were to the fore in the seventh as Taylor struggled at times.
Taylor started promptly in round eight, the ascendancy swinging back and forth as each landed flush to head and body.
Taylor once more attempted to punish her opponent’s overeagerness with counters in the penultimate round, following up with crisp combinations to take back control, Jonas for the first time displaying signs of fatigue.
The tenth was a grandstand finish with Jonas doubling up a big right hand to the head with another to the body as Taylor customarily replied with punches in bunches. The Olympic gold medalist finished the stronger down the final straight, and ultimately did enough to retain her crown.
96-94, 96-95 & 96-95.