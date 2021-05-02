Strong finish show the Katie Taylor train shows no sign of stopping

“That’s what champions do”, proclaimed Bridget Taylor as the final bell sounded on Saturday night.

In the still eerily empty environs of a locked-down Manchester Arena, her voice surely rang louder than ever.

The message also rang true.

Daughter Katie’s victory over Natasha Jonas was one of granite will as much as dexterous skill.

She refused to be denied entering the decisive championship rounds, and she wasn’t.

The slim margin on the judges’ cards spoke to the importance of her grandstand finish, however, two scores of 96-95 and one of 96-94 evidencing the night’s keenly fought proceedings.

“I thought I was a bit flat early on, but I dug deep to win the final rounds”, reflected Taylor, who retained her undisputed crown and undefeated record.

“I definitely showed the heart of a champion in there, and that’s what won it.

“I am delighted — and what a fight. Every time me and Tasha have fought it’s been like that. An edge-of-the-seat-type fight; this was no different.

“Thankfully I came out on top. It was probably a bit too exciting for my liking. Definitely a toe-to-toe battle in there. I knew that the rounds were close, and that I had to win the end of the fight.

“I’d prepared for a hard 10 round battle, and that’s exactly what it was.

I’m just happy to come out of it with the belts and still unbeaten. 18-0, onwards and upwards. These are the types of fights I’m in the sport for.

Taylor and Jonas’ dazzling duet at London 2012 was always a readymade primer for this 2021 edition, Saturday’s long-sought sequel widely pegged as a would-be show-stealer on the Sky Sports bill.

And so it proved, the pair’s malleable styles once more meshing for a sure-fire fight of the year contender.

Although shorn the fervent atmosphere from their Olympic encounter, the absence of patrons did little to dampen the fan-friendly fare.

Taylor’s hypersonic hand-speed was quickly evident in the early going before Jonas jump-started her championship challenge through the middle rounds, the Liverpudlian’s potent power again on display from the southpaw stance. With all to play for in the final stanzas, it was Taylor who characteristically penned the exclamation point.

“It was top quality boxing”, beamed the Bray native.

Katie Taylor, left, and Natasha Jonas during the title fight

“We clearly have heart, and grit, everything you need for an absolutely thrilling fight.

“Natasha has now shown what it takes to win a world title in these last two performances.

“Tonight was a brilliant showcase for women’s boxing, and boxing overall.

I love the fact that every time I go home to Ireland, every single boxing gym is packed with females; there’s definitely going to be champions from those gyms as well. The future is very, very bright for women’s boxing.

“We had the exciting Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges fight a couple of weeks ago, Terri Harper’s [world title] fight is coming up, and some of the young guns coming through as well are absolutely phenomenal.

“Eddie [Hearn, promoter] said to me that he felt sorry for Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora having to follow us [in the main event] tonight … he was saying this fight would have brought the pay-per-view sales up a small bit.

“We had said all week that our fight could have been a headline fight, and we showed why.”

Once again, it proved close but no cigar for Jonas. As after August’s nip-and-tuck title tilt against the aforementioned Harper, her designs on world honours are back to the drawing board.

“I’ve always said that every time I’m asked to step up, I do”, noted the 36-year-old.

There was a round there where I thought I hurt [Taylor], and I probably gave her time to recover. But it’s all learning, this is my 12th fight. I’ve got a few fights to catch up. But I want to be here, at the championship level.

“People were saying we should have been top of the bill, and we’re going to be a tough act to follow. The lads better get their skates on.” In the night’s final action, Limerick’s Andy Lee had to navigate his new charge Joseph Parker through an early knockdown en route to a split decision verdict over veteran heavyweight contender Dereck Chisora.

There would be disappointment for the Irish elsewhere on the card though as James Tennyson’s ascent was unceremoniously scuppered by Jovanni Straffon, the Belfast man succumbing to a shock knockout defeat in the first round of their lightweight contest.

ROUND-BY-ROUND

ROUND 1: Taylor’s superior hand speed beamed through in the first, her experience allowing her to settle swiftly.

ROUND 2: Taylor’s astute timing was on show although glimmers of Jonas’ vaunted power were also patent, her southpaw jab beginning to find its range.

ROUND 3: The more considered work of the opening stanzas was soon swapped for trench warfare in the third, Jonas’ left hooks upstairs and down reciprocated in kind with particularly adept bodywork from the champion.

ROUND 4: It was the latter’s left hook which decided round four, the Bray native detonating at times off the backfoot, allowing her to counter her opponent’s advances.

ROUND 5: Taylor’s output continued apace as she rallied off the ropes, her success signposted by a particularly deft three-punch combination.

ROUND 6: Jonas’ firmer flurries this time won out despite Taylor’s blurring ripostes.

ROUND 7: The challenger’s double jab and left hand were to the fore in the seventh as Taylor struggled at times.

ROUND 8: Taylor started promptly in round eight, the ascendancy swinging back and forth as each landed flush to head and body.

ROUND 9: Taylor once more attempted to punish her opponent’s overeagerness with counters in the penultimate round, following up with crisp combinations to take back control, Jonas for the first time displaying signs of fatigue.

ROUND 10: The tenth was a grandstand finish with Jonas doubling up a big right hand to the head with another to the body as Taylor customarily replied with punches in bunches. The Olympic gold medalist finished the stronger down the final straight, and ultimately did enough to retain her crown.

OFFICIAL SCORECARDS: 96-94, 96-95 & 96-95.