'I just want to be involved in the biggest fights': Where next for Katie Taylor?

Once a generational amateur, Katie Taylor is now 18-0 a professional.

Saturday’s victory over Natasha Jonas served to solidify Taylor’s undisputed supremacy of the lightweight division, a status she first secured with a win against then fellow titlist Delfine Persoon in 2019.

That same year, Taylor became Ireland’s third multi-weight titleholder by claiming the WBO 140lb belt against Christina Linardatou.

In all, the Wicklow star has amassed 12 world title fights since switching to the paid ranks post-Rio.

What’s more, eight of those vanquished foes were - or have since gone on to be - world champions themselves.

Jessica McCaskill falls into the latter bracket, the American having rallied brilliantly since initially battling Taylor for the WBA lightweight title in 2017.

Undefeated thereafter, McCaskill impressively claimed unified world honours at 140lbs, before eventually going on to become undisputed welterweight queen with successive wins over future hall-of-Famer Cecilia Brækhus.

Her appeal as a prospective Taylor opponent is now rekindled. After all, a second victory over McCaskill would bring with it yet more history for KT, setting the 34-year-old apart as this country’s first three-weight world champion.

To that end, a long-mooted meeting with fellow serial titlist Amanda Serrano could also be resurrected; the Puerto Rican had already been pegged as a 2020 opponent pre-pandemic. Taylor notably defeated her sister, Cindy, in October 2018.

“I just want to be involved in the biggest fights”, says Taylor. “There’s plenty of those out there for me. Amanda is a great fighter, a multi-weight world champion, it’s a fight people want to see. I’m happy to step in the ring with her at any time. We were scheduled to fight but it fell through. The ball is in her court.

“A rematch with McCaskill could be huge as well. Undisputed v Undisputed. Looking back, I didn’t get the credit that I deserved [for beating her]. Since then, she’s defeated an unbeaten champion twice in Cecilia.”

Of course, so stellar was her showing on Saturday night that Jonas has also certainly reinstated herself in the Taylor sweepstakes.

“When she’s ready, when she’s willing, if Eddie [Hearn, promoter] is ready, I will do a trilogy”, the Liverpool southpaw told said. “I feel I belong here. Twice I’ve proved it. I want to stay at this level. I want to win belts.”

Other prominent opponents like Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron will continue to bang the drum for their shot at Taylor, while meetings with leading lights from the MMA community have in the past been tentatively mooted.

Come what may, dealmaker Hearn has earmarked Taylor for a return later this year, again in the UK.

“I’d like Katie to box on our big show in Leeds … she’s a huge Leeds United fan so that’d be ideal.

“She boxed Miriam Gutierrez as her mandatory challenger [in November], but she still has about seven other mandatories!

“But next up, I like the Jonas rematch, I also love the Serrano fight. I think it’ll be one of those two. I thought Natasha was brilliant here, it was just a tremendous fight. Amanda had agreed to fight Taylor, but she chose not to during the pandemic. We had a bit of a flare-up on social media, but we’re all talking again! It gets to a point where everyone has to say: ‘let’s stop being idiots and make the fights’.”