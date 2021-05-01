'I had to dig deep' - Katie Taylor trumps Natasha Jonas again in thrilling London 2012 rerun

Katie Taylor is still undisputed lightweight champion of the world after a thrilling points win over former Olympic foe Natasha Jonas.

Nine years on from their feted clash at London 2012, the pair produced an equally engrossing sequel this time around, Taylor tonight prevailing on unanimous ringside cards of 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95 at Manchester Arena.

This evening's victory extends her undefeated professional record to 18-0, further copperfastening her status atop the 135lb division.

Katie Taylor after the fight with Natasha Jonas

The slim scorecards spoke to what was an uber-competitive contest throughout, however, Jonas’ presence as a veritable threat to Taylor’s throne clear to see.

Although shorn the frenetic in-arena atmosphere of their last encounter, the absence of patrons in Manchester’s biosecure-bubble did little to dampen the fan-friendly fare.

Taylor’s superior hand speed beamed through in the first, her depth of experience at world level perhaps allowing her to settle more swiftly to the task with tidy leads and assured ring generalship.

That astute timing was also on show through the second session, although glimmers of Jonas’ vaunted power were also patent, her southpaw jab beginning to find its range, while both combatants were warded off potential head clashes by referee Marcus McDonnell.

The more considered work of the opening stanzas was soon swapped for trench warfare in the third, Jonas’ left hooks upstairs and down reciprocated in kind with particularly adept bodywork from the champion.

It was the latter’s left hook which decided round four, the Bray native detonating at times off the backfoot, allowing her to counter the scouser’s advances.

Jonas showed no signs of wilting physically having moved up in weight for this rematch, increasingly happy to fight with fire up close approaching the midway point.

That was certainly true of round six, with both boxers trading leather in centre ring, Jonas’ firmer combinations winning out on occasion despite Taylor’s ripostes.

The Briton’s double jab and left hand were to the fore in the seventh, the ballast of her shots catching the eye as Taylor struggled in spots to quell the Liverpudlian onslaught.

Maybe cognisant of a potential shift in momentum, Taylor started promptly in round eight, the ascendancy swinging back and forth as each landed flush flurries to head and body, the Team GB alum again firing out her jab with regularity.

Taylor once more attempted to punish that overeagerness with counters in the penultimate round, following up with crisp combinations to wrestle back control, Jonas for the first time displaying signs of fatigue.

The tenth was a grandstand finish befitting the frenetic action which went before, Jonas doubling up a big right hand to the head with another to the body as Taylor customarily replied with punches in bunches, the incumbent titlist finishing the stronger down the final straight, and ultimately doing enough to retain her crown.

Although plans hereafter are still shaped somewhat by the still lingering upshots of the pandemic, another meeting with Jonas could prove appealing.

Likewise, a visit to 147lbs, and another would-be rematch with that division’s current leading light Jessica McCaskill is also on the radar.

Securing supremacy at welterweight would bring with it another slice of history, after all, setting the 34-year-old apart as Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.

Katie Taylor, left, in action against Natasha Jonas during their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Taylor said afterwards: "What a fight. Every time me and Tasha have fought it's been like that. Thankfully I came out of it with a great win.

"I knew that the rounds were close. I had to dig deep for those championship rounds."

And gallant Jonas was ready to do it all again.

"When she's ready, when's she's willing, when the team's ready, I will do a trilogy. I feel I belong at this level. I want to stay at this level. I want to win belts. I want to win championships."

Elsewhere on tonight’s Sky Sports Box Office card, there was disappointment for James Tennyson whose ascent on the male side of the lightweight ledger was scuppered by Jovanni Straffon, the Belfast man succumbing to a shock knockout defeat in the first round.

While Chris Eubank Jr shook off the ring rust with a routine points victory in a 10-round affair against Marcus Morrison.