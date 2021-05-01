'A really good night for Irish athletics' - 'savage run' by mixed relay team books Tokyo place

Ireland's mixed 4x400m relay team have qualified for the Olympics with a storming run in Poland this evening.

The team of Chris O'Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, and Thomas Barr produced a stunning performance to finish third in the semi-final of the World relay event in Chorzow in a national record 3.16.84.

The run secures a place in tomorrow’s final as well as Olympic and 2022 World Championships qualification,

The team will be back on track for the final tomorrow at 6.20pm (Irish time).

Afterwards, O'Donnell said: "We came here with so much belief. A few other countries might have seen our name and mightn't have got scared. But all four of us, the whole team, we knew we were coming here with a really strong team. We absolutely believed we could make the final. It's a really good night for Irish athletics."

Mawdsley said: "I've been training really hard the last six weeks. And when Phil handed over that baton in first place, I really gave it everything I possibly could. It genuinely means the world to me."

Healy added: "To come out and get the qualification, to get that spot in the Olympics, it's unbelievable."

Barr, who brought home the baton, said: "There was no work left for me to do. Sharlene got me in the lead. I like chasing. I was not in a place where I knew what to do. It was just a savage run. We knew what we could do. It was just a matter of trying to get that out on the day. I am absolutely buzzing. We have seriously run out of our skin."

Superb Olympic qualification for the mixed 4x400m relay team at the #WorldRelays in Silesia 🤩🇮🇪🙌🙌



4th fastest time overall and into tomorrows final 🔥🔥



Wow!! pic.twitter.com/Kl5uDLMufF — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 1, 2021

The Irish Women’s 4x100m team of Sarah Lavin, Sarah Quinn, Kate Doherty, and Molly Scott secured 10th place overall, just 0.3 off Olympic qualification.

The team can still secure an Olympic spot over the coming months.