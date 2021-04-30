Katie Taylor blocks out the noise ahead of Olympic rematch

Five years on from the Regency Hotel shooting and its fateful reverberations have yet to abate.

Jonathan Dowdall was just this week charged before the Special Criminal Court in relation to the murder of David Byrne, a flashpoint which further escalated an already fierce feud between the Kinahan and Hutch organised crime groups.

That it occurred at a boxing weigh-in is peripheral in the wider context, yet the subsequent impact on the sport here is well-documented.

Those enduring upshots were laid bare by the BBC’s recent Panorama exposé, as was the still central sway of Daniel Kinahan in the realm of big-fight brokering.

His one-time management company MTK Global (formerly titled ‘MGM’ when first co-founded by Kinahan in 2012) has also grown in prominence.

Conversely, pro boxing pathways in the Republic of Ireland may never wholly replenish, a reality perhaps most markedly manifested by the fact that Katie Taylor has been unable to have an in-ring homecoming.

It was just a quirk of happenstance that 2016 had also heralded Taylor’s exit from the amateur code post-Rio, her professional career thereafter built entirely on UK and US soil.

This weekend is no different in that respect, the Bray native’s latest defence of her undisputed lightweight championship slated for the familiar surrounds of Manchester Arena.

Her opponent is even more familiar. Natasha Jonas has long been a friendly foe.

The pair’s memorable London 2012 meeting is still of indelible significance in the wider gamut of boxing history, theirs a keystone moment at what was a maiden Olympic games for female pugilism.

The bout was as electric beyond the ropes as between them, the fervent atmosphere at that quarter-final famously shattering the Excel Arena’s decibel record.

May 1’s long-anticipated sequel, as such, merits all ancillary pomp and ceremony.

For many, Taylor-Jonas is the surefire top attraction on a stacked Sky Sports Box Office card.

And yet, to dismiss the panging undercurrent would be remiss.

Saturday represents Taylor’s first contest against an MTK-affiliated opponent.

Given the organisation’s ubiquity across boxing at present, degrees of separation were always bound to become thinner and thinner.

More recent incarnations of MTK have at times endeavoured to distance themselves from lingering links to Kinahan, yet his involvement as an advisor to specific members of their roster — formal or otherwise — is a matter of public record.

Most notably, Tyson Fury namechecked the Dubliner as a catalyst in negotiations for a proposed heavyweight showdown versus Anthony Joshua.

Still, to suggest his input is all-encompassing in that vein would likely be a misrepresentation.

In large part, boxers’ standardised managerial arrangements with MTK are realistically just that, their superficial dealings with the operative end of the company akin to that of any other promotional agency. Few have broached under the bonnet.

In Natasha Jonas’ case, the MTK olive branch was simply and summarily a last-chance saloon.

“To be honest, after I lost [to Viviane Obenauf], I was in limbo where my career would go, or whether I even had anything else to give”, says the 36-year-old of her own link-up in 2018.

“I spoke to Tom [Stalker, former Team GB Olympic captain], who is the person that I report to [on management issues], and we had a conversation. It was MTK who came up with a plan and route for me to get back on track, what I needed to do and how I was going to do it.

I’m only aware of that boxing side, and they made two world championship fights happen.

“I don’t know about the other side of it, I wouldn’t like to comment. But in terms of the individuals I’ve worked with personally, they’ve done what was said on the tin.”

Alas, the company’s monetary muscle in a capitalist sport devoid of central governance means their pulling power is unbridled and almost unrivalled.

Prospective stemming of that tide right now remains a ripple.

For her part, Katie Taylor can only really continue to make waves in the ring.

Transformative sporting strides are being achieved to that end, women’s boxing’s mainstream boom every inch a feelgood story.

As was the case in the amateurs, Taylor is its central author.

“When I was making my debut five years ago, I suppose people didn’t know much about women’s pro boxing”, she reflects.

“I’d say it was just a bit up in the air in terms of whether this was going to be the ‘real deal’ or not, so just looking back and seeing the barriers that have been broken down is great.

“In nearly every single event now there’s a huge female fight. People are actually excited about [them].

They’re not getting laughed about anymore, they’re serious fights that audiences are interested in. We have made so much ground over the last few years, so it’s a great time to be involved in the sport.

The spectre of London 2012 has served to power that progression, the prospect of a Taylor-Jonas sequel long-since signposted.

Nine years on, the names on the marquee may remain the same, but those battling under it are much changed.

“I think myself and Natasha are both very different fighters to what we were back then”, contends Katie.

“We’ve both transformed into good pro fighters. Professional boxing is obviously so different to the amateurs. What works in the pros won’t work in the amateurs, and vice versa.

“I know Tasha had kind of a rocky start to her pro journey; I knew at the beginning that she wasn’t showing her best, but definitely in the last couple of performances she has shown why she belongs here.

“We’ve obviously been asked (about 2012) a lot in the build-up, and it was such a great moment for me, the atmosphere was incredible. We won’t have that on Saturday (when behind closed doors), unfortunately!

“But, looking back, it was a fantastic week personally, to achieve a childhood dream. I would have had no idea that all these years later we’d be facing each other again in the pro ring. It’s very exciting.

“I think that last fight between myself and Tasha was the first time many really saw women’s boxing on a global stage. A lot of people were saying that it was the best fight of that whole Olympics, actually.

We showed everything that day; skill, heart, determination — everything that’s needed in a good match. Finally, in the women’s game, people saw it at its absolute best.

Although approaching birthday 35, the Wicklow woman remains intent on staying in the trenches.

Indeed, suggestions from opposing coach Joe Gallagher that ‘media darling’ Taylor’s prime years may have passed were dismissed in short order.

“Regardless of what’s been said before the fight, it’s going to be settled on the night by the sweet science of boxing”, she affirms.

“That’s what I’m focussed on.

“I don’t think I’m even thinking of retirement yet, but obviously I can’t do this forever.

“I only have a few years left in the sport. But right now I feel very fresh. I still love this job, that’s what motivates me, I still absolutely love it.

“I’m not tired of getting up early in the mornings and doing the roadwork. I just want to continue to improve. It would be amazing to become a multiweight undisputed champion if possible. I just want to be involved in the biggest fights.

“I know I’m the favourite a lot of times going in, but that’s a good thing. Pressure is a privilege. My record as a fighter is a good one, that’s why there is pressure. It’s testament that you’re doing the right things.

“I really think this fight could be the show-stealer of the night, it has that kind of potential.

We fought twice as amateurs, they were both edge-of-the-seat type bouts. It could be the same on Saturday.