Katie Taylor: 'I’m still improving and getting better all the time'

Katie Taylor is confident that she is still improving as she gets set to defend her undisputed lightweight title against Natasha Jonas on Saturday. The pair are primed to renew in-ring acquaintances nine years after their memorable meeting at London 2012. Taylor thrillingly triumphed in that quarter-final, eventually going on to capture gold at what was a debut Olympic Games for women’s boxing.

Since that transcendent stint within the amateur code, the Bray native has segued to a similarly peerless perch atop the pros, her blemish-free record tallying 17-0.

Jonas’ transition through to the paid ranks has been altogether less smooth, her shock defeat to Viviane Obenauf in 2018 having threatened to knock this would-be rematch off course.

A career-best display in last summer’s drawn fight of the year contender against world champion Terri Harper, however, restored her stock, setting the table for this clash at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

“We don’t take any easy fights”, said Taylor. “I’m in this sport to face the best. I train for every bout like it’s going to be my hardest one. My mindset and mentality don’t change, and I’m looking forward to a great fight.

“[The London contest] was nine years ago; we’re both very different boxers to what we were back then. We’ve matured and developed into great pro fighters. What works in the pro game doesn't work in the amateurs, and vice versa.

I’ve shown my best in my last few performances. The two fights vs [Delfine] Persoon and the one against [Christina] Linardatou were probably my three best as a pro. So I feel like I’m still improving and getting better all the time.

Jonas, for her part, was similarly positive, affirming that her eye-catching effort last time out will provide the platform for an even better showing.

“I think every time I have to step up, I have done so”, noted the 36-year-old. “I perform. I’m always the underdog on the big night. The more you tell me I can’t do it, the more I’ll prove I can.

“Going into my last fight, we had just come off a lockdown. Even financially, I didn’t know when I’d box again. I had the baby 24/7 because the schools had shut. I was just in a bit of a pickle, but I got the opportunity to fight last summer.

“At that stage, I was starting at the bottom of the mountain again - mentally, physically and emotionally. But after the Harper fight, I’m back at the top.

While mutual respect largely won out between the two combatants, Jonas’ trainer Joe Gallagher was rather more bullish about his charge’s chances of dethroning her favoured opponent.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn't think we were going to win. Whether Katie wants to admit it or not, she will have had the hardest, most disciplined training camp she’s ever had for any of her fights. She knows the threat Natasha brings.

“Katie has had an awful lot of hard fights. If this was a ‘male’ fighter, people would be saying the fighter had gone to the peak and was just on the way down, but no one wants to say that [about Taylor].

"She got buzzed against Persoon and Linardatou ... We’ve done our homework. If everyone does their job, including me and Natasha, I’m telling you now we’ll have a new undisputed champion on Sunday morning.

It’s the biggest female fight ever for the UK and Ireland, we are privileged to be part of it.