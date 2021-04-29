Andy Lee goes from jab and hook to busy cook with ‘new child’ Joseph Parker

Andy Lee has had to dig deep into his culinary repertoire after adopting ‘a new child’ in the form of ex-heavyweight champion of the world Joseph Parker.

The Limerick man linked up with Parker in early March following the New Zealander’s decision to split with his long-term trainer Kevin Barry. It was a move that came out of left-field but one which Lee believes has clicked immediately.

The first fight of the new partnership takes place tomorrow when Parker faces Dereck Chisora in a make-or-break clash at the top of a pay-per-view card which also features Katie Taylor’s world title defence against Natasha Jonas.

But Lee says the decision to train Parker was not taken lightly after another of his fighters, Tyson Fury, suggested him to his fellow heavyweight.

“I got a phonecall from Tyson asking if I’d be interested in training Joseph and I said let me think about it and talk to my wife,” Lee says.

“When I asked Tyson if that might be a conflict of interest he said ‘I’m never going to fight Joseph Parker, we’re too good of friends.’

“That was on the Friday afternoon then on the following Wednesday Joseph landed in Dublin and we went straight to the gym. But when you take on a new fighter or any fighter, they become a dependent. It’s like having a new child.

I’m not changing nappies or dressing him but it takes up a lot of mental time and capacity. It occupies your mind but also takes physical time.

The pair began the training camp in Dublin, where Lee now lives with his young family, but after struggling to secure sparring partners due to the pandemic, they upped sticks for Fury’s home town of Morecambe.

“You set out as you mean to continue and during our two weeks in Dublin everything went well and the training was good,” he adds. “The only downside is we couldn’t get the sparring but in the future if we can fly them all in then we will train in Dublin. I live in Ireland so if you want to train with me then that’s where you’re going to have to come.

“But Morecambe’s been good. I wanted Joseph to come here, to train with Tyson, to witness how he trains and see his dedication. It’s also been a huge learning curve for me running the camp, organising times for people to come in, hotels, etc, etc. A lot goes into it. But Tyson has been very good to us and let us stay in one of his houses.

“I’m cooking a lot. I’m cooking as much as I am coaching! We do our run, I’ll make breakfast, Joseph goes for a nap, he’ll have his lunch, train, in the evening time I’ll cook for him too.

He’s a big heavyweight who needs to retain his strength and size so it’s a lot of food. Sometimes I’m cooking for him three times a day.

Alongside the likes of Paddy Donovan, Jason Quigley, and not to mention his involvement with WBC heavyweight champion Fury, Lee has already built up an enviable stable of fighters.

“Now Joseph is here I’m probably at my limit now,” Lee adds. “There’s not much more space. It’s not just about training them, it’s about giving them quality time. Obviously I have business with Quigley and Donovan to finish so I give them my full attention. Joseph and me, if it goes well, it could be the start of something good.”