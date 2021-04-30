‘My eye was bruised, and my daughter was like: ‘mummy, are you okay?’’

It may be synonymous with the ‘sweet science’ moniker, but professional boxing has always embodied ‘Marketing 101’.

Like any business, its pillars of promotion are predicated on the product, the required level of salesmanship steered by that which is being sold.

It is rare enough that a prominent prizefight can live up to the pageantry which precedes it. Fights that sell themselves are rarer still.

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, however, is one such instance.

Theirs is a tale a decade in development, two entwined journeys which have helped to propel a sport at large.

After all, London 2012 remains the key fundament in what has become a burgeoning boom of women’s boxing.

That its mere presence at those games was sparked in large part by Taylor could hardly be overstated, the Bray star’s unassailable eminence all but forcing the IOC’s hand.

Hers is not the only byline, of course.

Jonas’ name has its own synonymy in that regard, not least in light of her tectonic-shifting tussle with Taylor at the Excel Arena.

Indeed, so fervent was the atmosphere at their landmark Olympic quarter-final that it famously shattered the venue’s decibel record.

“It was literally a dream come true,” says Jonas of the wider 2012 experience.

“My mum had told me a story about the 1988 games in Seoul. I was about four-years-old and said: ‘I’m gonna be there, I’m gonna be there.’

“The Taylor fight was massive but, as an athlete, unfortunately, you’re so focussed and results-driven that you don’t fully appreciate the significance of the moment at the time.

It’s only when I stepped away that I looked back and thought: ‘wow, we were part of something historic there’, regardless of the result.

“At the end of the day, it was me at my best, giving my best, and Katie doing likewise. It was the first time women’s boxing was included, and we put on a good show. The next one will be the same.” May 1 sees the pair pen that postscript, this time in the paid ranks.

Far from any sense of competitive acrimony in the build-up, Taylor and Jonas’ reciprocal respect has won the day to date.

“I remember it was Katie that everyone used to stop and watch,” notes Natasha of their synced spell on the international amateur circuit.

“When I went to my first tournament with England, everyone would be like: ‘there’s this girl called Katie Taylor you’ve got to see.’ She literally set the standard. And everyone, for years and years, was trying to catch up. Eventually I think they did, but she had set the bar.”

It was not the first time their parallel paths had intersected. Even their multifaceted forays into the sporting fold shared a similar footing.

A la Taylor, Jonas’ early athletic aptitude gave rise to firm footballing pursuits.

She jetted stateside on a soccer scholarship at St Peter’s College in New Jersey, that before a leg injury put paid to any prospective professional career in that code.

Her inherent disposition for competition would still lead Jonas down a sporting path, even if her final trajectory proved a road less travelled.

Upon her initial entry, boxing had yet to make meaningful strides toward redressing its core gender imbalance.

Jonas would duly make leaps and bounds to that end, yet her own first step was a small one.

Natasha Jonas during a press conference at the Matchroom Boxing fight hotel in Manchester, England, ahead of her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight against Katie Taylor on Saturday night. Picture: Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

“I had lost a whole group of friends from the football scene after I finished playing. And because of the knee injury that I had, I couldn’t do any physical activities, which meant I gained a lot of weight and lost a lot of confidence.

“When I finally started to get out of the house and do things, it was Sylvia [Singleton] who ended up being my first ever coach. She pushed and pushed and pushed for me to come down to the boxing gym, and that turned out to be the Rotunda.

“I didn’t really want to but eventually I did, and it was the best mistake ever!”

As well as flourishing domestically, Jonas medalled multiple times at European level, while also winning bronze at the 2012 Worlds.

Her profile increased in kind, an Olympic rerun at Rio potentially on the cards.

She instead took the decision to retire from the ring a year prior to those games, even if her departure proved to be more a sabbatical than a sign-off.

“When I first stepped away, I didn’t have any regrets.

“But then when Katie did turn professional, I was on commentary for Sky and Tom Stalker — who was my Olympic captain with Team GB — phoned me and was like: ‘I saw you on TV. Katie did boss, didn’t she? Don’t you ever feel like getting back into it?’ And I was like: ‘shut up Tom!’

I was a lot heavier by then, I was unfit; I hadn’t punched a bag for about two years!

“Eventually, after we put the phone down, I did actually think: ‘what’s stopping me?’

“As good as my amateur career was, I still felt there were things I wanted to achieve that I didn’t get the chance to, so that was ultimately the hook that brought me back. It wasn’t necessarily the Katie fight specifically, but as soon as I did turn pro, there was almost like that pyramid mapped out whereby we were going to clash at some point.”

2018’s shock knockout defeat to the comparatively unheralded Viviane Obenauf threatened to derail a Taylor rematch for good.

Although her expectations underwent some recalibration, Jonas had long since reconciled that her second act would not be without tricky terrain.

For one thing, the birth of her daughter Mela meant she was now boxing for two.

Whilst the physical and personal considerations which followed offered Natasha some cause for pause, short shrift was given to any outmoded social ‘hang-ups’ around mothers in sport.

“I remember when I turned over there was a big fuss: ‘oh my god, she’s a mum and a boxer’, and I was thinking: ‘nobody said that when Tom Stalker turned pro, and he was a dad of three at that time.’ But I think that’s just a societal thing, you know, a notion that society puts on mothers that they should do a certain thing, or act and be a certain way.

“Of course, it was hard to get into a routine, sometimes difficult to manage the time. I always felt like I was rushing off to drop Mela at nursery, to pick her up, and to have that two hours after 5pm to feed, dress, undress, bathe her and get her into bed.

“But when I spoke to other mums, they all spoke about the same problems. I quickly realised that I thought I was different, but I wasn’t.

People try and put [labels] on me but I don’t think I’m an ambassador, this is just what I do, I work.

It goes without saying that 2020 was hardly a typical working year. Pandemic protocols sparked an unprecedented hiatus across the athletic calendar; the UK’s overrun medical resources meant boxing’s restart was more protracted than most.

Jonas’ eventual summer match-up with Terri Harper was slated for the somewhat surreal surrounds of promoter Eddie Hearn’s Essex estate. The actual bout itself would at least represent some semblance of ‘business as usual’, even if preparations proved anything but.

After all, closures of schools and nurseries meant Jonas had a brand new gym partner-in-chief.

“Aw it was brilliant,” beams Jonas of having daughter Mela in camp.

“She sees what I do, she knows, but to her, mummy goes to work, mummy goes to the gym. That’s what it was.

“But in that camp, she actually saw what goes on first-hand.”

Fresh from that most unique mother-daughter collaboration came a career-best performance from Jonas, the challenger appearing to have done enough to dethrone defending champion Harper. Instead, a draw was landed upon by those judging at ringside.

Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas square off, in the company of promoter Eddie Hearn. Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

“I remember coming home afterwards, my eye was bruised, and my daughter was like: ‘mummy, are you okay?’, and she gave me a kiss on my eye and asked me if I won.

And I was like: ‘no, babe, but I didn’t lose either.’

“So she went back to school and a couple of weeks later she said: ‘mummy, I’ve made you a belt because you didn’t win’, and I was just like: ‘awh, my heart’.

It’s those things, the human side, which puts it all into perspective for me. When I was a young amateur just focussing on results, or before she was born, I was so driven in a way whereby one loss would just wreck my whole month until I fought again. Now, there’s boxing, but I’m a mum first.

“I do want her to see me doing well, and with me and Nikita in male-dominated sports, I want her to believe that whatever she wants to do, whoever she wants to be, however she wants to present herself, she can do it to the best of her ability and that no one can tell her she can’t.”

In that vein, Jonas’ advocacy for fairer distribution of ring income has been consistently to the fore, her reasoned contention being that advancements in women’s pro boxing have not always been mirrored monetarily.

“[Equal pay] is the overall goal long term. Obviously I’ve made a lot of fuss about it, but there’s no female I know that’s saying we should be on equal pay right now. Because it’s the same if you’re a flyweight male comparing your pay to a heavyweight on the same level, of course their pay is different. But what we’re saying is it needs to be fairer.

“Our pay hasn’t moved in the last 10 or 20 years, that’s not right.

“In pro boxing, before Katie joined, there wasn’t really anyone who was looking to support it.

“So then you fast forward to now, and when this fight was announced, the reaction wasn’t: ‘oh it’s women’s boxing, nobody cares.’ It was: ‘why isn’t this top of the bill?’ So that just shows how far, even in that short space of time, it has grown.

“We’ve knocked that hurdle down, the idea that it’s ‘not good enough’ or whatever. Women’s boxing at its elite and at its best is entertaining. It’s something that fans want to invest in. It’s watchable, it’s likeable. We’ve come a long way.”

In the immediate term, Jonas’ own focus is understandably more one-note.

As in 2012, she is the oddsmakers’ outsider against Taylor. This time she will be hoping to flip the script.

“It’s the same when people face Lomachenko and Canelo Alvarez, there’s this aura around KT that has been put on her — ‘the legacy that is, the legend that is’ — and she has earned it. But Loma got beat, and Canelo got beat. So like everybody else, they have got faults and they have got weaknesses.

The pressure’s off, for me. When you’re the favourite to win, you’ve got to perform, you’ve got to back up all the things that everyone’s saying you can do. For me, I just use it as motivation.

Saturday furnishes Jonas with a chance to do so again, the Sky Sports Box Office card a prominent primer for a busy boxing summer.

Fellow Olympic alum Anthony Joshua will likely head up the calendar’s key attraction, his proposed world heavyweight title unification against fellow champion Tyson Fury tentatively slated for July.

That too has already transcended sporting parameters, although not for entirely positive reasons.

Fury’s links to Daniel Kinahan were again disclosed by February’s Panorama telecast, the Dubliner’s prime influence atop boxing at large laid bare.

Despite Kinahan’s formal disassociation from the management company MTK Global, the firm’s ubiquitous presence in all corners of the industry continues apace.

Taylor-Jonas is no different.

“To be honest, after the Obenauf defeat, I was in limbo where my career would go, or whether I even had anything else to give,” says Jonas of her own experiences with MTK.

“I spoke to Tom [Stalker], who is the person that I report to [on management issues], and we had a conversation. It was MTK who came up with a plan and route for me to get back on track, what I needed to do and how I was going to do it. I’m only aware of that boxing side, and they made two world championship fights happen.

I don’t know about the other side of it, I wouldn’t like to comment. But in terms of the individuals I’ve worked with personally, they’ve done what was said on the tin.

Ostensibly, Jonas’ refrain is a frequent one among the countless boxers who interact with MTK’s day-to-day operations. Nevertheless, the agency’s formative roots and affiliations certainly remain a point of renewed public perusal.

Amidst that broader context, sport itself can feel equal parts secondary and necessary, the athletic spectacle sometimes entangled in its administration.

Between the ropes, at least, Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas encapsulates all that is good about boxing: a rematch rooted in mutual admiration between two generationally positive influences, and one which should serve to further accelerate women’s boxing’s belated rise.

“I will present mentally and physically the best version of me on May 1,” says Jonas, “and I would expect Katie to do the same. I expect our styles to gel for a great fight.”