The Cabinet meets today to discuss a plan on reopening society
Adult training predicted to resume from May 10, matches in June

Training cones and bibs are seen pitchside prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Derry City at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 11:06

Reports suggest that collective sports training for adults will be allowed resume from May 10, with matches following on June 7.

The Cabinet meets today to discuss a plan on reopening society and it has been widely reported that adult sports training — on a non-contact basis in pods of 15 — will make a long-awaited return.

Speaking this morning about the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said:

"For people in their homes listening to this, they will now in May look forward to being able to have their neighbours again outdoors in their gardens meeting up, for adults that want to go training again they will be able do it, personal services like hairdressers by appointment will be possible again in a few weeks' time, people will be able to go back to religious services and inter-county travel will be possible for the first time in months."

June 7 is the anticipated date for the resumption of matches for non-elite players. But no crowds would be permitted to attend games.

It remains to be seen if contact training would be permitted at some date between May 10 and June 7. 

It is also expected that swimming pools and gyms will reopen on June 7, but only for individual training. Group classes will not yet be allowed.

Underage training resumed this week, with golf courses and tennis courts also reopening.

The precise plan for a sporting summer should be clearer later today with Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces the reopening plan. 

