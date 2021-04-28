Anti-doping unit staff at Sport Ireland see average pay rise 24%

Staff at Sport Ireland’s anti-doping unit received an average pay increase of 24% last year, with the overall cost of its anti-doping programme totalling €1.9m. That figure was roughly on par with its 2019 costs despite a 20% reduction in drug testing due to the pandemic.

Sport Ireland spent almost €840,000 on drug testing in 2020, well down on the €966,841 it spent in 2019, but there was a sizable increase in staff salaries, with costs rising from €260,676 in 2019 to €323,528 in 2020.

That figure covers five members of staff whose work is not limited to anti-doping, and at the launch of its annual anti-doping review Dr Una May, Director of Participation and Ethics for Sport Ireland, said the pay rises were in line with established pay increases for public sector contracts.

“There was no additional staff members (in 2020) but it includes a number of recognised increments that had been (set) over the years through public service agreements,” she said. “It’s not specific to anti-doping.”

There were three anti-doping rule violations last year, each resulting in a four-year ban: triathlete Ben Shaw tested positive for ligandrol, Carlow GAA player Ray Walker tested positive for meldonium, and weightlifter Olusola Friday tested positive for nandrolone.

“We don’t feel we have any systemic (doping) problem in Ireland,” said May. “We believe we have a very strong deterrent effect.”

Ireland has long invested heavily in anti-doping and analysis by Dr Bill Cuddihy last year found that, when accounting for the number of top-50-ranked competitors in athletics, Ireland has the second highest rate of drug-testing in the world.

“We’ve always considered the anti-doping programme our insurance policy against our investment in high-performance, we’d see it as well worth the cost,” said Dr May.

Cycling was the most tested sport in 2020, accounting for 191 tests, while the GAA had 138, rugby 114, athletics 112, and rowing 104.

The report levels scathing criticism at the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to halve Russia’s ban for systematic doping from four years to two. The ruling will allow Russians to compete as neutral athletes at the Tokyo Olympics with Russia displayed on their uniforms, though its flag and national anthem are banned.

“It’s a slap on the hand,” said John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland.

Treacy said: “The IOC shouldn’t be anywhere near decisions around anti-doping and when they are I think there is conflict because the IOC want Russia in the Olympic Games.”