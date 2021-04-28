Cricket: Tipperary's Aaron Cawley can step up to next level, says Munster Reds captain

Tipperary’s Aaron Cawley has been tipped to make the next step up in his cricketing career, as he prepares to be the sole local player in the Munster Reds squad for the upcoming inter-provincial championships.

The former Cork County bowler, who now plays club cricket in Dublin, was part of the Ireland U19 squad that played in the 2018 World Cup and, according to his provincial captain, has all the attributes to make his mark for the province.

Munster will play in the 50-over competition for the first time this season having competed in the 20-over championship since 2017 and open their campaign against the North West Warriors in Eglinton on May 6.

“Aaron has played at U19 level and he’s done quite well and he’s performed in club cricket,” said Munster captain Tyrone Kane, who played in Ireland’s first-ever Test match against Pakistan in 2018.

“He’s somebody that I’m backing to go onto higher levels as well and in order to do that he’ll have to lay down a marker for Munster Reds so hopefully that will help us along the way as well as helping Ireland.

“He’s someone I’m really excited about seeing and really excited about captaining as well because he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’ll keep running in all day long for you.”

Munster will have Ireland internationals Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher in the side as well as eight-times capped Kane after Cricket Ireland revamped the squads to increase the competitiveness of the competition.

Munster’s first home game sees the Reds welcome a Leinster side who have dominated in recent years to the Mardyke on May 22 and Kane is keen to show the home supporters what they are capable of as they try to promote the sport in the southern province.

“Something I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into is promoting the game down in Cork because there’s obviously a big number of players down there who are untapped and it’s a good resource that is often forgotten,” he said.

“If we as a Munster team are doing well playing in the Mardyke and we’re creating a bit of a buzz, hopefully that will pull in some of the young players and different players who can all of a sudden make a career and strive to play for Munster and go on from there.”