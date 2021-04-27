Proof of vaccination won't be required when supporters return to stadiums

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said that the return of fans to games will be carried out in 'a planned way and a cautious way'
Proof of vaccination won't be required when supporters return to stadiums

Minister of State for the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Jack Chambers

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 12:07

There is no timeframe for the return of spectators to sporting events, but the Government is hopeful that crowds will come back this summer.

And when those crowds do return, proof of vaccination is highly unlikely as it would "exclude children", Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said.

Chambers added that the return of fans to games will be carried out in “a planned way and a cautious way”.

While Chambers said a plan is drafted, he refused to be drawn on a specific date for the return to spectators at games when interviewed on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media.

“We can’t put a definitive date on that now but there’s nothing more I’d want to do as someone who lives in Dublin than to go and see a Dubs game," he said.

“The All-Ireland is such an importance across GAA, ladies football and camogie. It’s great that we’re able to have an All-Ireland series this summer and, hopefully, with the vaccination effect, the one difference this year compared to last year is that we will see some spectators back."

More in this section

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day Eight - The Crucible Shaun Murphy three frames away from reaching world championship quarter-finals
KBC Dublin Marathon 2019 Cork's Aoife Cooke seals Olympic spot
Irish National Swimming Team Trials - Day 5 Swimming: Japan-bound Daniel Wiffen keeps up good form as 12 national records fall in a week
European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 1 Session 1

Phil Healy keeping options open for potential double up at Tokyo Olympics

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up