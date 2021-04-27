Proof of vaccination won't be required when supporters return to stadiums

There is no timeframe for the return of spectators to sporting events, but the Government is hopeful that crowds will come back this summer.
And when those crowds do return, proof of vaccination is highly unlikely as it would "exclude children", Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said.
Chambers added that the return of fans to games will be carried out in “a planned way and a cautious way”.
While Chambers said a plan is drafted, he refused to be drawn on a specific date for the return to spectators at games when interviewed onon Virgin Media.
“We can’t put a definitive date on that now but there’s nothing more I’d want to do as someone who lives in Dublin than to go and see a Dubs game," he said.
“The All-Ireland is such an importance across GAA, ladies football and camogie. It’s great that we’re able to have an All-Ireland series this summer and, hopefully, with the vaccination effect, the one difference this year compared to last year is that we will see some spectators back."