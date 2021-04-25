Tributes paid following the death of Killarney rally organiser Johnny Hickey 

Tributes have been paid to well-known rally organiser, Johnny Hickey, who died suddenly on Saturday morning.

Mr Hickey (37) was an integral part of the Killarney and District Motor Club and was a key figure in both the Rally of the Lakes and the Killarney Historic Rally.

As a competitor, he called the pace notes for his father Charlie and the father and son partnership was a wonderful combination, the enjoyment aspect of the sport was so evident. His uncle John also competes in rallying.

In recent years he oversaw the compilation of rally programmes for the marquee events in the club's calendar.

Winner of the most recent Killarney Historic Rally, Johnny’s near neighbour and great friend Rob Duggan told the Irish Examiner: "He was here with me last Friday evening after I brought my rally car back after a paint job. We had a chat and he headed home. He said he would call down for a cup of tea over the weekend and we left it that. It is a big shock to us all, he will be greatly missed. Johnny worked with my father (Con Duggan) for the last 20 years, so we have been close really. He was very good to me when I won the Billy Coleman award and was the man that did all my publicity really. It is very sad.”

He also helped others including Colin O’Donoghue, winner of the modified section of the 2019 Killarney Historics, the Duggan/O’Donoghue double was one of his proudest moments.

Martin Farrell, a member of the KDMC added: “Even though Dermot Healy, Darren McCormack and myself clerked the events, we were really only the front men, Johnny was the main cog. He was involved in every aspect, he was our 'go to man' really."

Killarney and District Motor Club posted an emotional tribute on their Facebook page: "Johnny has left us far too young and his going leaves a great void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

"He will be missed most of all by Jennifer, Alyson, Laura and Conor and by his parents Charlie and Joan, his sister Charlene, brothers Cathal and Stephen and the extended Hickey and O’Connor families He will be missed too by his work colleagues, his fellow mountain bikers, Legion GAA Club and his neighbours who could always turn to him for a helping hand.

"For Killarney and District Motor Club, a return to rallying without Johnny will be a much poorer place, where his knowledge, advice, contacts and incredible work ethic will be sorely missed and virtually impossible to replace."

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

