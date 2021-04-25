Cork's Aoife Cooke seals Olympic spot

Aoife Cooke has booked her place at the Tokyo Olympics by running 2:28:34 at the Cheshire Elite Marathon today, the 34-year-old Ballincollig native carving four minutes off her lifetime best.

The run moves her to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind Catherina McKiernan, Fionnuala McCormack and Carey May, and one place ahead of Sonia O’Sullivan. Crucially, it was well inside the automatic Olympic qualifying time of 2:29:30, which means Cooke will join McCormack as the second Irish women’s qualifier for the Tokyo Games.