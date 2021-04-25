Cork's Aoife Cooke seals Olympic spot

Her marathon run moves her to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind Catherina McKiernan, Fionnuala McCormack and Carey May, and one place ahead of Sonia O’Sullivan
Aoife Cooke

Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 12:05
Cathal Dennehy

Aoife Cooke has booked her place at the Tokyo Olympics by running 2:28:34 at the Cheshire Elite Marathon today, the 34-year-old Ballincollig native carving four minutes off her lifetime best.

The run moves her to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind Catherina McKiernan, Fionnuala McCormack and Carey May, and one place ahead of Sonia O’Sullivan. Crucially, it was well inside the automatic Olympic qualifying time of 2:29:30, which means Cooke will join McCormack as the second Irish women’s qualifier for the Tokyo Games.

In cool, sunny conditions in Pulford, a village 15km southwest of Chester, Cooke set off at a pace of 5:40 a mile and never wavered, coming home as the first woman. There was heartache, however, for fellow Irishwoman Ann-Marie McGlynn. The 41-year-old Letterkenny woman took more than three minutes off her personal best but came up just four seconds shy of the Olympic standard, clocking 2:29:34, which puts her sixth on the Irish all-time list.

Cooke’s performance proved just reward after years of persistence in the sport, logging 100-120 miles a week consistently for the past few years. Having been out of competitive running for seven years in her 20s, struggling with injury and bone density issues, she found her way back in 2015 and signed up for the Cork Marathon, running 3:15. Two years later she lowered her best to 2:46:37 in Amsterdam and, in 2019, she lowered that again to 2:32:34 when winning the national title in Dublin.

With scant competitive opportunities in 2020, Cooke had little chance to secure the Olympic qualifying time, and her planned tilt at the Valencia Marathon last December never materialised due to a rolled ankle during the build-up. That left the Cheshire Elite Marathon, organised by Michael Harrington, as one of her final chances to qualify. Her time means Ireland now has two women and three men qualified for the Olympic marathons, which will take place in Sapporo, more than 800 kilometres north of Tokyo where conditions are expected to be slightly cooler.

