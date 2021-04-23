Nicolas Roche second in final stage as Simon Yates secures Tour of the Alps victory

Felix Grosschartner took the stage win, crossing 34 seconds ahead of Ireland's Roche.
Ireland's Nicolas Roche finished second in the final stage of the Tour of the Alps.

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021
Ian Parker

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche finished in second place in the final stage of the Tour of the Alps today as Simon Yates secured the overall victory.

Yates crossed the line into the Riva del Garda in a much-reduced peloton to retain his 58-second advantage over Spaniard Pello Bilbao of Bahrain-Victorious, with Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo using the final stage to move up to fifth overall.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Grosschartner took a solo win with an attack from the day’s breakaway on the 121km stage from Valle del Chiese, ahead of Roche who in turn was just ahead of the group including Yates.

The 28-year-old Team BikeExchange rider was using this race as his final warm-up for the Giro d’Italia, which begins in Sicily in two weeks’ time.

“It’s really fantastic,” Yates said of his win. “The team did a great job today, they really controlled the start and rode all day and in the final were fantastic again.

“It was a short day, there wasn’t so much action in the (general classification) but it was a really hard day with a lot of stress in the peloton and with that fast descent to the finish it was always nervous.

“I feel good. Now I just need to look after myself, try not to get sick, and take it from there.”

23/4/2021

'I am in with the best': Emma Slevin secures top-20 finish in European final

