'I am in with the best': Emma Slevin secures top-20 finish in European final

Irish gymnast Emma Slevin earned a top-20 finish in the Women’s All-Around final at the European Championships in Switzerland this afternoon.
The 17-year-old, bettered her 22nd ranking from qualifying earlier this week for the showpiece event, scoring 12.300 on Floor; 13.233 on Vault; 12.400 on Uneven Bars and 11.900 on the Balance Beam giving her an All-Around total of 49.833.
Reflecting on her 19th place finish, Slevin said she was "delighted with that performance".
"Being with the best gymnasts in the world, overall it is just an amazing experience. Seeing how the top athletes work - it is very inspiring to say I competed alongside them," she said.
"I know what I need to work on when I go back to my gym, obviously there are improvements still that I can make, and it is just very, very motivating to know that I am in with the best in Europe. It was enjoyable out there - I thought nerves would take over but it was honestly very, very enjoyable for me."
Slevin said added self-belief was crucial for her competing at the highest level.
"One thing for me is self-confidence, it is a gamechanger for me and I think I have discovered a lot of self-confidence this year and that has just helped me phenomenally as you can see from my results."