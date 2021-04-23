'I am in with the best': Emma Slevin secures top-20 finish in European final

Irish gymnast Emma Slevin earned a top-20 finish in the Women’s All-Around final at the European Championships in Switzerland this afternoon.

The 17-year-old, bettered her 22nd ranking from qualifying earlier this week for the showpiece event, scoring 12.300 on Floor; 13.233 on Vault; 12.400 on Uneven Bars and 11.900 on the Balance Beam giving her an All-Around total of 49.833.

Reflecting on her 19th place finish, Slevin said she was "delighted with that performance".

Picture: INPHO/Claudio Thoma

"Being with the best gymnasts in the world, overall it is just an amazing experience. Seeing how the top athletes work - it is very inspiring to say I competed alongside them," she said.

"I know what I need to work on when I go back to my gym, obviously there are improvements still that I can make, and it is just very, very motivating to know that I am in with the best in Europe. It was enjoyable out there - I thought nerves would take over but it was honestly very, very enjoyable for me."

Picture: INPHO/Claudio Thoma

Slevin said added self-belief was crucial for her competing at the highest level.

"One thing for me is self-confidence, it is a gamechanger for me and I think I have discovered a lot of self-confidence this year and that has just helped me phenomenally as you can see from my results."