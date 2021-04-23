Sean Nolan: 'I was up and down the Spanish mountains with a flat back wheel for 50k'

Rolling out from the sun-soaked Spanish town of Elche last week amongst a peloton of the world’s top riders, 19-year-old Sean Nolan from Navan could have been forgiven for thinking that he’d ‘made it’.

A first-year professional cyclist with the Irish-registered EvoPro Racing outfit, he was the underdog rider in the minnow team cobbled together on a shoestring budget by his uncle PJ in the winter of 2018.

The race, the 92nd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana, is one of the most prestigious stage races in Spain with a winners’ list that includes reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and former world champion Alejandro Valverde.

Neither of those two were back chasing more glory this time but among the stellar start-list of 116 riders were several Grand Tour stage winners, luminaries of the sport and household names Nolan has spent the past decade trying to emulate.

For the EvoPro Racing contingent - one of just three third-tier continental teams taking part — the goal was simply to survive and perhaps make the breakaway on one or two of the four road stages.

That plan lasted all of two hours for Nolan.

“We travelled to Valencia two days before the race and did some training on some of the climbs around there,” the first year Maynooth University

student explained.

“We were so excited. It was unbelievable to be there as we knew how huge an opportunity it was for us.

“The size of that race, I mean...no other Irish team has ever been in a stage race that big, aside from An Post Chainreaction at the Tour of Britain. The Volta A la Comunitat Valenciana is as big as it gets for some continental teams like ourselves.”

Fresh from their debut in the one-day Scheldeprijs, hopes were high of carrying that momentum into Valencia.

“I got over the first two climbs alright,” recalled the former junior international mountain biker who has ridden at the world championships. The second one was over 1,000 metres which is pretty high for us Midlanders,” he added with a laugh.

But then disaster struck.

Sean Nolan

“On the third climb I was starting to go out the back of the peloton. I was at the back of the cavalcade and I felt my rear wheel go flat. ‘Oh shit’. There were cars ahead of me but nobody behind me.”

In the chaos of it all, Nolan’s own team car passed him by — not an unusual scenario, but so did everybody else. With 70km still to go, the gravity of the situation soon became apparent. He was now in a different race; one to beat the time limit so he could start the next day.

“Usually, you get a wheel change and you are back in the bunch pretty quickly, but as we were racing up this climb, nobody was hanging around, and all the neutral service cars were ahead of me...not behind.

“So I rode for 50 kilometres with a flat back wheel! At the top of the climb where I was dropped (and had the puncture) I saw a bunch of spectators so I asked a guy watching the race if I could borrow his pump.

“I had no spare tube, nothing, so I was really in a bad place.

“He said ‘no’ but he gave me a loan of the one he had to inflate my own tyre. So off I went...but it was flat about 10 minutes later.

“He had to get home too because we were in the middle of nowhere so he would have been stranded if he gave me his pump.

So I was up and down the Spanish mountains on my own with a flat back wheel for 50k, not really sure where I was going!

His luck did turn when the vehicle tasked with sweeping up the last rider — the aptly named broom wagon — eventually caught up to him.

Amazed that there were more riders out the back, but crushed by the realisation that this was his race over.

“The broom wagon caught up to me and it started to dawn on me that my debut was over before it started. I was trying to see if they had a rear wheel but they didn’t.

“I was well back at that stage and outside the time limit so I just had to bite the bullet and get in the van. It was gutting for me. I felt I had good legs but this is cycling.”

EvoPro finished the race with six of the seven that started, Ben Walsh the only other Irishman in the team that contains Spaniards, Belgians, Brazilians, Estonians, and Americans amongst others.

In the considerable vacuum left in Irish cycling following the abrupt and untimely departure of the AquaBlue Sport and An Post Chainreaction teams, EvoPro Racing are a rung on the ladder that provides hope to many aspiring domestic riders.

Talented young rider Michael O’Loughlin’s career has been resurrected by the team and he is in action this week as they head for another stage race in Serbia.

Similarly international track rider Fintan Ryan and Ben Walsh, the latter a former Junior Tour of Ireland winner and two-time national time-trial champion against the clock have been given a chance to prove themselves.

Morgan Fox and the aforementioned PJ Nolan are the driving forces behind the team who have a five-year plan to make it to the Tour de France, a dream entirely dependent on funding, and definitely not helped by the ingoing global pandemic.

“I almost felt a sense of purpose that I had to help them out, and I was enjoying it.

“Then it morphed into something I didn’t expect. It just became a vocation more than anything. ‘I’m going to make this work, come hell or high water’,” said Fox of his motivation.

The team came close to folding last winter but were saved at the last minute by the Irish-based Paragon Group coming on board as a main sponsor.

“It’s tough, because we’re not flush with money. It’s still the same protocol for us as it is for (Team) Ineos. This week could cost us two grand in PCR tests alone,” says Fox.

“Paragon Group have come in at a mid level, enough to keep us ticking over, but at the same time they have indicated that they’d like this to be a five-year project, where they can help us build it up into a Tour de France team. They’re realising bit by bit that the only show is the big show.

“I know, everyone says they want to ride the Tour, but we say ‘why not.’”