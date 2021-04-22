Clubs critical of Motorsport Ireland’s plan for return

Irish motorsport’s governing body, Motorsport Ireland has issued its affiliated clubs with a plan for a return to rallying. However, the financial projections in the document have been slammed by some clubs and competitors.
The MI budget examples allow for a generous profit and it may have been more prudent to have cut the margins in favour of a lesser entry fee. Fixed entry fees ranging in prices appropriate to the scale of the rally are as follows: a four (2x2) stage forest event will cost €850 and a six stage (2x3) is priced at €900. Tarmac events — six stages (2x3) has been priced at €800 and €1,000 for a (3x3) stage rally, tracking is included in all examples.
MI has advised clubs that the set fees are to cover unknown additional costs in adhering to Covid policies and the loss of normal revenue streams. Clubs are forbidden to offer discounts, free entries, or any incentives, MI claim the increases will give clubs the financial security to run viable and safe events.
Recently, MI had in excess of €82,000 following the distribution of Sport Ireland funding (€255,000) allocated to its affiliated clubs. A plan to appoint “Super COC’s” (Clerk of the Course) to help clubs that have a new clerk is also causing unrest as is an on-line system MI is developing for entries.
Elsewhere, Rally Croatia, the third round of the series that begins Friday morning and is unknown territory for most of the top contenders. For Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle, the all tarmac event offers the ideal opportunity to impress their Hyundai Motorsport employers.
Fourth on the Artic Rally Finland, that included a second place in the Power Stage, has set the bar and given Breen’s preference for sealed surface, he will be expected to feature strongly. Experienced Antrim co-driver Chris Patterson returns to the WRC with M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith (Ford Focus WRC).
Irish interest in the Junior WRC is provided by Jon Armstrong and William Creighton both in Ford Fiesta Rally4’s. There are eight stages today.