Clubs critical of Motorsport Ireland’s plan for return

Irish motorsport’s governing body, Motorsport Ireland has issued its affiliated clubs with a plan for a return to rallying. However, the financial projections in the document have been slammed by some clubs and competitors.

The MI budget examples allow for a generous profit and it may have been more prudent to have cut the margins in favour of a lesser entry fee. Fixed entry fees ranging in prices appropriate to the scale of the rally are as follows: a four (2x2) stage forest event will cost €850 and a six stage (2x3) is priced at €900. Tarmac events — six stages (2x3) has been priced at €800 and €1,000 for a (3x3) stage rally, tracking is included in all examples.