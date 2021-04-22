Treacy describes FAI funding confirmation as a "timing issue"

Any concerns over the delivery of €5.8m in government funding for the FAI, described today as “pending approval by the Board of Sport Ireland”, has been played down by John Treacy who described it as a “timing issue”.
The Sport Ireland CEO was speaking on the announcement of €40m worth of government monies to sporting bodies that included core grants, high-performance funding and a carding scheme for athletes.
The €5.8m due to the FAI is monies agreed via the the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the football body and the government last year and it is ring-fenced for development programmes.
"That was a commitment made by the government to the FAI to meet their needs over three years. That will go to the Board in May. It was a timing issue, nothing more than a timing issue and we are obviously working very closely with the FAI in terms of meeting the conditions of the MoU and they have made very good progress on that. A lot of dialogue going on with that with the FAI."
Treacy also confirmed that the Sport Ireland board will meet next month, while the FAI’s own AGM follows at the end of that month. Meanwhile, the GAA has received €2,389,653 and the IRFU €2,250,843.
Much of the focus right now is on the Olympic Games, due to start in Tokyo in less than one hundred days’ time, but the city and Japan at large is experiencing rising Covid cases with public sentiment on the ground largely against the event taking place.
Treacy is taking the approach that they are happening until someone says otherwise.
“The IOC are the people making those decisions, along with the people in the Tokyo committee, and they are saying the Games are still going ahead. We’re not taking our eye off the ball. We are proceeding as if the Games are going ahead.
“That’s our focus and the focus of every athlete. They are not second-guessing. They are obviously looking at the numbers in terms of positive cases this week in Tokyo but every athlete has to be resilient and keep focus on July. And that’s what we are doing as well.”
The 1984 silver medallist claimed that questions over whether Irish athletes should be prioritised for vaccines were not for Sport Ireland right now. Paul McDermott, director of High Performance, said much the same.
This latest funding announcement follows on from the 70m Resilience Fund provided by government late last year and which has already been distributed throughout the sporting landscape, as well as the 15m provided to run the GAA championships.
The levels of ‘normal’ funding have remained stable through the pandemic. Sport Ireland will also provide further support in 2021 to address the immediate and confirmed costs to high performance programmes in respect of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”