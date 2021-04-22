Treacy describes FAI funding confirmation as a "timing issue"

Any concerns over the delivery of €5.8m in government funding for the FAI, described today as “pending approval by the Board of Sport Ireland”, has been played down by John Treacy who described it as a “timing issue”.

The Sport Ireland CEO was speaking on the announcement of €40m worth of government monies to sporting bodies that included core grants, high-performance funding and a carding scheme for athletes.

The €5.8m due to the FAI is monies agreed via the the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the football body and the government last year and it is ring-fenced for development programmes.

"That was a commitment made by the government to the FAI to meet their needs over three years. That will go to the Board in May. It was a timing issue, nothing more than a timing issue and we are obviously working very closely with the FAI in terms of meeting the conditions of the MoU and they have made very good progress on that. A lot of dialogue going on with that with the FAI."

Treacy also confirmed that the Sport Ireland board will meet next month, while the FAI’s own AGM follows at the end of that month. Meanwhile, the GAA has received €2,389,653 and the IRFU €2,250,843.

Much of the focus right now is on the Olympic Games, due to start in Tokyo in less than one hundred days’ time, but the city and Japan at large is experiencing rising Covid cases with public sentiment on the ground largely against the event taking place.

Treacy is taking the approach that they are happening until someone says otherwise.

“The IOC are the people making those decisions, along with the people in the Tokyo committee, and they are saying the Games are still going ahead. We’re not taking our eye off the ball. We are proceeding as if the Games are going ahead.

“That’s our focus and the focus of every athlete. They are not second-guessing. They are obviously looking at the numbers in terms of positive cases this week in Tokyo but every athlete has to be resilient and keep focus on July. And that’s what we are doing as well.”

The 1984 silver medallist claimed that questions over whether Irish athletes should be prioritised for vaccines were not for Sport Ireland right now. Paul McDermott, director of High Performance, said much the same.

This latest funding announcement follows on from the 70m Resilience Fund provided by government late last year and which has already been distributed throughout the sporting landscape, as well as the 15m provided to run the GAA championships.

The levels of ‘normal’ funding have remained stable through the pandemic. Sport Ireland will also provide further support in 2021 to address the immediate and confirmed costs to high performance programmes in respect of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

National Governing Body 2020/2021 allocation

Special Olympics Ireland €1,400,000/€1,400,000

Athletics Ireland €1,000,000/€1,000,000

Swim Ireland €950,000/€950,000

Horse Sport Ireland €930,000/€930,000

Basketball Ireland €740,000/€740,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €500,000/€500,000

Ladies Gaelic Football Association €485,000/€485,000

Cricket Ireland €480,000/€480,000

Tennis Ireland €450,000/€450,000

The Camogie Association €435,000/€435,000

Cycling Ireland €420,000/€420,000

Irish Sailing Association €410,000/€410,000

Badminton Ireland €390,000/€390,000

Hockey Ireland €340,000/€340,000

Gymnastics Ireland €340,000/€340,000

Rowing Ireland €320,000/€320,000

Golf Ireland €320,000/€320,000

Irish Wheelchair Association Sport €285,000/€285,000

Canoeing Ireland €275,000/€275,000

National Community Games €315,000/€260,000

Mountaineering Ireland €235,000/€235,000

Triathlon Ireland €225,000/€225,000

Volleyball Ireland €210,000/€210,000

Irish Squash €200,000/€200,000

Motor Sport Ireland €180,000/€180,000

Table Tennis Ireland €115,000/€115,000

GAA Handball Ireland €105,000/€105,000

Irish Judo Association €100,000/€100,000

Irish Surfing Association €80,000/€80,000

Pitch and Putt Ireland €80,000/€80,000

Snooker & Billiards Ireland €75,000/€75,000

Diving Ireland €75,000/€75,000

Deaf Sports Ireland €65,000/€65,000

Irish Orienteering Association €65,000/€65,000

Irish Martial Arts Commission €60,000/€60,000

Fencing Ireland €55,000/€55,000

Motor Cycling Ireland €48,000/€48,000

Irish Clay Target Shooting Association €48,000/€48,000

Vision Sports Ireland €48,000/€48,000

Irish Olympic Handball Association €48,000/€48,000

Tug of War Ireland €40,000/€40,000

Irish Tenpin Bowling Association €37,000/€37,000

Bowling League of Ireland €32,000/€32,000

American Football Ireland €32,000/€32,000

Weightlifting Ireland €32,000/€32,000

Bol Chumann na hÉireann €32,000/€32,000

Irish Waterski & Wakeboard Federation €27,000/€27,000

Irish Taekwondo Union €25,000/€25,000

Baton Twirling Sport Association of Ireland €25,000/€25,000

Racquetball Association of Ireland €25,000/€25,000

Irish Amateur Wrestling Association €25,000/€25,000

Rugby League Ireland €20,000/€20,000

Speleological Union of Ireland €20,000/€20,000

Angling Council of Ireland €20,000/€20,000

Archery Ireland - /€15,000

Croquet Association of Ireland €10,000/€10,000

Irish Ice Hockey Association €10,000/€10,000

ONAKAI €10,000/€10,000

Special Projects and Programmes 501,000/541,000

Pentathlon Ireland €20,000/€20,000

Total 13,845,000/13,845,000

Field sports funding 2021

GAA €2,389,653

IRFU €2,250,843

FAI €5,800,000*

* Subject to approval by Board of Sport Ireland

High Performance Programme funding 2020/2021

Athletics Ireland €840,000/€840,000

Irish Sailing Association €800,000/€800,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €770,000/€770,000

Hockey Ireland €730,000/€730,000

Paralympics Ireland €700,000/€700,000

Horse Sport Ireland €690,000/€690,000

Swim Ireland €630,000/€630,000

Rowing Ireland €620,000/€620,000

Confederation of Golf €450,000/€450,000

Cycling Ireland €440,000/€440,000

Irish Rugby Football Union €300,000/€300,000

Pentathlon Ireland €290,000/€290,000

Triathlon Ireland €250,000/€250,000

Gymnastics Ireland €230,000/€230,000

Tennis Ireland €200,000/€200,000

Cricket Ireland €200,000/€200,000

Badminton Ireland €160,000/€160,000

Irish Judo Association €70,000/€70,000

Canoeing Ireland €50,000/€50,000

Irish Taekwondo Union €50,000/€50,000

Irish Clay Target Shooting €30,000/€30,000

Total €8,500,000/€8,500,000

High Performance Operations and Administration funding

Olympic Federation of Ireland €420,000

Paralympics Ireland €400,000