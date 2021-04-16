Ferrari's focus is always on a red letter day at Imola

It is a subject for debate where European motor sport has its heart, and above all Formula 1. Several countries have a claim, whether based on history or current ascendancy. The English might argue for Northampton and there is worthy case for Stuttgart. But there is little doubt that the soul of motorsport is to be found on the other side of the Alps.

Once across those mountains and down in the plain you pass Monza and take the circuit round Milan — it calls itself as a ring road — before heading for the straight, south towards Bologna.

It is a long straight, just over 100 miles, and virtually flat all the way: past Parma and Varano de’ Melegari, where Dallara make the Indycar and the cars for Formulas 2 and 3, past Reggio Emilia and as far as Modena where at last you have a long right-hand bend.

After Bologna the motorway divides. The Autostrada del Sole turns right, through the mountains towards Mugello, and then south to Rome and Naples. The other branch continues straight on to Imola and that famous track, just under five kilometres of flowing curves and tricky chicanes, named for Enzo and Dino Ferrari, scene of so many triumphs as well as one of the saddest weekends in the whole history of motor racing.

The deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger in 1994 will again be remembered this weekend, and the images of last year’s near tragedy in Bahrain will replay in the minds of drivers and spectators alike.

Romain Grosjean’s horrifying accident and miraculous escape from the flames are there to be seen on YouTube captured in an extraordinary and moving episode of Netflix’s new series of Drive to Survive.

Formula 1 is no longer as lethal as it was in the days when drivers diced with death, but that incident seems even more shocking now than it did last November.

In their interviews for the film both Grosjean and his wife, sports journalist Marion Jolles, seem almost unnaturally calm in front of the camera, almost as if speaking from another world. However their eyes tell a different story.

“I looked to my right, looked to my left, and it was all orange,” says Grosjean.

“A few things came into my head. Is it sunset? No. Then I realised it was fire.”

It took him almost 30 seconds to escape, as help mercifully arrived. The film shows him emerging through the fire almost as if on stage.

For Lewis Hamilton, that race marked the peak of his career, so far at any rate, as he equalled Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles. Seemingly nerveless, Hamilton reveals “It is hard to watch, I felt very very vulnerable at that moment.”

In a sport where so much is for show — sometimes in a repellent way — Drive to Survive manages to capture some telling moments, some of the tricks and skulduggery behind the scenes, as well as the moments of humanity.

“We are crazy people,” says Sergio Perez, the dogged Mexican and perennial also-ran, who finally won a race, the week after Grosjean was nearly killed, after setting a record of 190 starts without a victory.

That statistic tells a story of failure. But just to finish is a success in some races — and Perez has made the podium on 10 occasions, finishing in fourth place overall in 2020. The explosion of joy with his team-mates when he won at last is another genuinely touching moment to set against all the razzmatazz.

Imola embodies part of that team spirit of Formula 1 which is often undervalued by outsiders.

Originally it was named after Enzo’s son Alfredo “Dino”, the Ferrari engineer who died from muscular dystrophy aged just 24. Enzo’s name was added after his own death in 1988.

Home to the San Marino Grand Prix until 2006, it seems more appropriate that it should now fly the flag of Emilia-Romagna, home of Ferrari, and that soul of motorsport that also embraces Maserati and Lamborghini as well as Ducati and Dallara.

To feel that soul you need to return to Modena, the city which gave birth to Ferrari and was also home to firms such as De Tomaso, Stanguellini, and Bugatti.

The Ferrari logo. Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Ferrari moved to nearby Maranello during the Second World War, which now houses the company’s factory, test circuit and museum, but the city’s historic identity remained intact. It has its own Ferrari museum to complement Maranello and still boasts of how it hosted its own Grand Prix until 1961.

Lamborghini’s home (and their own technology museum) is at Sant’Agata Bolognese, the opposite side of town from Maranello, while the Maserati headquarters is just down the road from the Ferrari museum in the city centre.

Modena is a historic city in its own right, with an amazing Romanesque cathedral and a grand Ducal Palace from the 17th century but the soul of motorsport is here, for all that Ferrari is going through its toughest time in 40 years in Formula 1.

These days you see fewer test cars hurtling down the Autostrada but when the traffic police allow it or turn a blind eye, you can still be overtaken in a flash of red or yellow by a sleek machine bearing the sign “Prova” instead of a number plate.

Go to Maranello and you can find yourself lunching with distinguished visitors at the Ferrari Museum Café, but those in the know seek out a restaurant housed in an old coaching inn in Rubiera a few miles north.

Arnaldo Aquila D’Oro calls itself a “Gastronomic Clinic” — a joke which started years ago when it was discovered by a group of doctors from the main Modena hospital — and it has been a Ferrari family favourite almost since it opened in 1936.

Like a shrine to Enzo, the cars and the drivers, the walls are adorned with testimonials and signed photographs of past glories. Luciano Pavarotti, another favourite son of Modena, also has a place of honour.

As befits a Ferrari shrine the magnificent bollito misto — an array of different boiled meats — even arrives on its own special trolley. A place for carnivores as well as car-lovers.

In the midst of the pandemic these are tough times for Modena, its restaurants and its most famous business. This season Ferrari have embarked on an attempt to claw their way back into contention with their two youngest drivers since 1968. The tifosi still can’t quite believe that Mattia Binotto dispensed with Sebastian Vettel, especially in mid-season, and the company is still recovering from the accusations of cheating the regulations which stymied its previous comeback.

Will Ferrari ever recover to compete at the top again? That is the question posed rhetorically by Drive to Survive. Losing that Power Unit to the objections of rival teams was more than a blow and when Charles Leclerc’s crippled car was draped all in red it seemed almost like a shroud being thrown over a coffin.

It seemed that everything that could go wrong did go wrong, right down to Vettel putting on his face mask upside down in front of the cameras.

Yet Ferrari have given Leclerc the longest contract in the company’s history, a huge vote of confidence in someone who dreamed of “being in the Red Car” since boyhood.

Binotto seems confident that this weekend can see a return to competitiveness, maybe even the podium.

The tifosi are rather less confident.