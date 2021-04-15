Coyle eases into Pentathlon World Cup final in Sofia

Coyle eases into Pentathlon World Cup final in Sofia

Two-time Olympic pentathlon athlete Natalya Coyle

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 16:06
Colm O’Connor

Ireland’s Natalya Coyle and Sive Brassil encountered mixed fortunes in their attempts to qualify for the women’s final at Pentathlon World Cup Sofia II.

Coyle’s progression was never in doubt and she crossed the line just one second behind the winner of her semi-final with 1,024 points.

Competing in the same qualification group, Brassil struggled in the fencing discipline and withdrew from the Laser Run after feeling unwell, ending her involvement in the competition.

Coyle had started her day with a solid fence, winning 13 of her 23 bouts, but Brassil managed just six victories on the piste.

Both Irish team-mates made the top six in swimming, with times of 2:17.00 for Coyle and 2:17.81 for Brassil, after which Coyle was in seventh overall with Brassil in 18th.

Brassil, 27, didn’t feel able to compete in the run/shoot finale, and the Galway pentathlete must now wait to see if her performances in the 2020 and 2021 seasons have earned her enough ranking points to qualify for the Pentathlon World Cup final in Hungary in May.

Coyle, 30, improved her overall position with a Laser Run time of 12:58.70 and the two-time Olympian will go into Saturday’s final with solid hopes of a strong performance.

More in this section

Japan Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games could still be cancelled, admits senior Japanese government member
Boxing from Castlebar Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan's ring return postponed
Bethany Barr 14/3/2021 'There was deathly silence at training': Bethany Barr third Irish hockey star ruled out of Olympics
Betway UK Championship - Day Four - York Barbican

Ronnie O’Sullivan to face debutant Mark Joyce in World Championship opener

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up