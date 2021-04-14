Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan's ring return postponed

The bill has been pushed back due to uncertainty over travel restrictions and quarantine
Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan's ring return postponed

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 22:34

The return to the ring of Cork boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan has been postponed.

O’Sullivan was due to fight in Liège, Belgium, on May 1 on a Celtic Warriors card scheduled for broadcast on the UFC Fight Pass platform.

It would have been his first fight since he was defeated by Jaime Munguia in January of last year.

However the bill has now been pushed back due to uncertainty over travel restrictions and quarantine.

O’Sullivan’s coach Paschal Collins tweeted: “Due to the Uncertainty surrounding travel Restrictions to & From Belgium the Promoters & Fightpass TV have Decided to push the Dates back for the return of @spike_osullivan & his @CWarriorsgym Team Mates. New Date Announcement Soon.” 

Also on the bill were fellow Irish fighters Thomas Carty, Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien, and Niall O'Connor.

