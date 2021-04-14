'There was deathly silence at training': Bethany Barr third Irish hockey star ruled out of Olympics

Bethany Barr has become the third Irish player set to miss the Olympic Games due to an ACL injury, ruling her out of Tokyo in the same manner as her twin sister Serena and Zoe Wilson.

It came amid a rough week for the squad who were pencilled in at short notice to travel to Malaysia for a high humidity camp only for the 19-day tour to be cancelled on the day of departure.

And star striker Anna O’Flanagan – speaking at the launch of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s new Olympic Schools Challenge – admitted it was another rough week on the journey to a first Olympics.

“To have one ACL is terrible, never mind three,” O’Flanagan told the Irish Examiner. “For all the girls, they are such pillars of our team.

“To lose them in such quick succession, I can’t imagine what they are going through personally.

“When Beth was injured, it had already been a tough week. It happened at training and there was just a deathly silence, one of those moments everyone just stands still and we knew it was severe.

“You just think how quick all this can be taken away from you and how lucky the rest of us are to still be able to play and follow our dream to the Olympics. That can just change in a split second.”

Irish international hockey star Anna O'Flanagan pictured following the launch of the Olympic Federation of Ireland's new Olympic Schools Challenge, 'Road to Tokyo'.

On a basic level, it will mean more of a shake-up in defence with all three injured parties deployed in the backline normally. It means Hannah McLoughlin and Sarah MacAuley – who both impressed in the series against Great Britain – come further into the frame for what would be competitive tournament debuts.

When they get their next chance to push those claims in an international fixture is up in the air after the aborted trip to Kuala Lumpur.

Ireland had originally been due to play four games against GB but further clarification of quarantine conditions meant the plug was pulled when bags were already packed.

“We originally planned to go to Japan but restrictions there meant that wasn’t an option,” said O’Flanagan.

“We were waiting and waiting for confirmation [for Malaysia]. It was like 70% likely to go one day and then 30% the next. Last Wednesday, we had eventually been given the green light, got our PCR tests and packed.”

The plan was to quarantine for seven days but to have gym and swimming pool access after three days. The camp, though, got word that access would not be possible while quarantine would be in single rooms.

With the likelihood of further quarantine on return to Ireland, it reduced the value of the tour significantly.

“At this point, having potentially up to 21 days for an elite athlete to be stuck in a room is too long.

“Seven days in a hotel room without a roommate is, mentally and physically, a big ask. As players, we were willing to do it because we want to travel, get games and prepare as best we can but it wasn’t without its disadvantages!”