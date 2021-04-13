Sport delivers record viewing figures for Virgin Media Television

Sport during a Level Five lockdown has been a massive ratings winner for Virgin Media Television- helping the station deliver record breaking figures in the opening three months of the year.
An impressive 2.5 million viewers tuned into the 2021 Guinness Six Nations tournament on Virgin Media Television.
That figure represented a +22% growth in average viewing figures year on year.
The station also enjoyed a record for the best-ever daily average share of viewing with 35.9% of adults tuning in for the tournament's Super Saturday (March 20th, 2021).
That broadcast included Ireland’s historic win against England which was watched by an average of 778,100 viewers.
However the Ireland v France fixture was the most viewed sporting event across all channels in Ireland with the Round 2 tie averaging 798,400 viewers during match time.
And it wasn’t just rugby that was winning eyeballs for Virgin.
Over 850,000 viewers tuned into their best-ever performing Cheltenham Festival this year. Viewing across the four days averaged 191,000 viewers, with two key race days averaging in excess of 213,000 viewers.