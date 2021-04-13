Sport delivers record viewing figures for Virgin Media Television

The Six Nations and Cheltenham Festivals were massive ratings winners for the station 
Sport delivers record viewing figures for Virgin Media Television
Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 12:56
Colm O’Connor

Sport during a Level Five lockdown has been a massive ratings winner for Virgin Media Television- helping the station deliver record breaking figures in the opening three months of the year.

An impressive 2.5 million viewers tuned into the 2021 Guinness Six Nations tournament on Virgin Media Television.

That figure represented a +22% growth in average viewing figures year on year.

The station also enjoyed a record for the best-ever daily average share of viewing with 35.9% of adults tuning in for the tournament's Super Saturday (March 20th, 2021).

That broadcast included Ireland’s historic win against England which was watched by an average of 778,100 viewers.

However the Ireland v France fixture was the most viewed sporting event across all channels in Ireland with the Round 2 tie averaging 798,400 viewers during match time.

And it wasn’t just rugby that was winning eyeballs for Virgin.

Over 850,000 viewers tuned into their best-ever performing Cheltenham Festival this year. Viewing across the four days averaged 191,000 viewers, with two key race days averaging in excess of 213,000 viewers.

More in this section

European Rowing Championships 2021 - Day Three Irish rowers on right track for Olympics after gold and silver haul at European Championships 
European Rowing Championships 2021 - Day Three Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold at European Rowing final
Celebrating a landmark weekend for Irish women's sport Celebrating a landmark weekend for Irish women's sport
A view of the Covid-19 protocols in place around the Cricket Ireland training facility 11/6/2020

Cricket Ireland suspend national team training after player's positive Covid test

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up