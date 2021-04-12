Cricket Ireland suspend national team training after player's positive Covid test

Cricket Ireland has temporarily suspended their elite men’s training sessions after a player returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The player was using one of Cricket Ireland's four training hubs but as a close contact of players using other hubs, action was halted across all four centres.

With the inter-provincial series due to start in May and World Cup Super League matches against the Netherlands set for early June, Ireland will lose some valuable preparation time but it is hoped the squad can return once a round of Covid testing is undertaken.

“As soon as we were notified of the test result, we called an immediate halt to elite men’s training across Ireland,” said Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

“The player in question will be re-tested to ensure this is not a false positive. We want to ensure the risk of Covid-19 is minimised in line with our return-to-training protocols, and have always said that the health and safety of our players and coaches must come first.

“While the player was only using one of our four training hubs, he had been a close contact with players using other training hubs – so out of an abundance of caution we have stopped training for a few days across all hubs while tests are undertaken.

“We have a busy period of cricket in May, and World Cup Super League matches set for early June, so it’s vital that we provide our senior players with as much time outdoors training as we can. However, this will not come at the risk to their health and safety, and that of their families or close contacts.

“We will provide an update on the player’s condition and training status in due course.”