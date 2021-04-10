Two Irish crews qualify for European A finals

Irish rowers made a bright start on the second day of competition at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy.
Paul O'Donovan (UCC) and Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC) were impressive as they qualified for the final of lightweight men's double sculls with a huge statement of intent.
O'Donovan and McCarthy finished in 6:22.74, almost three seconds clear of the Italian crew in second.
The German crew won the other semi-final in a time of 6:24.51.
Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen (both UCC) booked their place in the final of the lightweight women's double sculls when finishing second in their semi-final three seconds behind the Italian crew.
However there was disappointment for Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne in the double sculls semi-finals as they failed to progress to the A final. The pair now race in the B final tomorrow.