Irish hockey trip to Malaysia cancelled at last minute

The Irish women’s team have been dealt a frustrating blow with their 19-day tour to Malaysia cancelled at the last minute.

The trip was only formally confirmed on Thursday evening with the side due to jet out to Kuala Lumpur today.

But within a few hours, more restrictive restrictions were put in place in Malaysia which subsequently made the journey an unviable one for Hockey Ireland.

As part of the tour, Ireland were due to play Great Britain four times with potential other games against Japan and the hosting nation while the high humidity in Malaysia was also seen as a vital component to long-term acclimitisation for the Olympics in Tokyo later this summer.

The cancelation, however, means it is back to the drawing board for Hockey Ireland High Performance Director Adam Grainger to try and find warm-up fixtures.

The Green Army were originally due to travel to Tokyo this month but local restrictions put paid to that plan with Grainger seeking an alternative plan at short notice.

Speaking on the decision, head coach Sean Dancer said: “We informed the squad early this morning, and everyone is disappointment that we will not be able to make this opportunity happen.

“At this point in our build up to Europeans and the Olympics, the health and wellbeing of our staff and players is paramount. Weighing up the potential performance benefit of heat and humidity versus the uncertainties we live with at this time globally, particularly with travel and quarantine periods, has been incredibly difficult.

“I am confident we can control our build up well in Ireland to put the team in the best position to compete this summer.”