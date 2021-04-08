Spike O'Sullivan confirms May date for return to the ring

The Corkman will fight on a heavily Irish bill in Belgium
Spike O'Sullivan confirms May date for return to the ring

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan 

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 12:06

Cork boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan will return to the ring in Liège, Belgium on May 1.

It will be O’Sullivan's first fight since he was defeated by Jaime Munguia in January of last year.

Also on the bill will be fellow Irish fighters Thomas Carty, Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien and Niall O’Connor. Opponents have yet to be confirmed.

It is Carty's professional debut, while Moylette, O’Brien and Niall O’Connor all fought and won in Belgium last month. 

The event will be broadcast on the UFC Fight Pass platform.

More in this section

Sam Bennett File Photo Second for Sam Bennett at Scheldeprijs in sub-zero conditions
Aaron Hill's World Snooker Championship hopes ended after 6-4 defeat Aaron Hill's World Snooker Championship hopes ended after 6-4 defeat
Betway UK Championships - Day Six - York Barbican Ken Doherty misses out on World Championship place after defeat to Lee Walker
#boxing
French Open 2019 - Day Thirteen - Roland Garros

French Open postponed by a week in hope for more spectators to attend

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up