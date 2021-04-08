Spike O'Sullivan confirms May date for return to the ring

Cork boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan will return to the ring in Liège, Belgium on May 1.
It will be O’Sullivan's first fight since he was defeated by Jaime Munguia in January of last year.
I'm back May 1st live on @UFCFightPass— Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) April 7, 2021
Big thank you to @packycollins @KenDKM @AlainVanackere @mikemcc74257104 @danawhite @CraigOBrien6 #Belgium 🇧🇪 here come the #FightingIrish 🇨🇮☘🥊 pic.twitter.com/zZzUxKN5FO
Also on the bill will be fellow Irish fighters Thomas Carty, Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien and Niall O’Connor. Opponents have yet to be confirmed.
It is Carty's professional debut, while Moylette, O’Brien and Niall O’Connor all fought and won in Belgium last month.
The event will be broadcast on the UFC Fight Pass platform.