Second for Sam Bennett at Scheldeprijs in sub-zero conditions

Ireland's Sam Bennett was denied his sixth win of the season by a flying Jasper Philipsen at the end of a thrilling edition of Scheldeprijs yesterday.
The 30-year old dual stage winner from last year's Tour de France came into the contest as one of the hot favourites but on a freezing afternoon, he had no match for the Belgian on home ground.
Bennett did well to survive the strong crosswinds and near sub-zero temperatures where he entered the finale amongst just 29 others.
With four teammates with him at that point, he had the odds stacked in his favour, but when the tailwind sprint opened up Bennett found himself a little boxed in and Philipsen made no mistake.
The Irishman's teammate Mark Cavendish - chasing his fourth win in the race - was third.
The only other Irish in the race, Ben Walsh and Sean Nolan (Evo Pro Racing) were non-finishers.