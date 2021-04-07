Aaron Hill's World Snooker Championship hopes ended after 6-4 defeat

Aaron Hill's Betfred World Snooker Championship hopes for 2021 were ended at the first hurdle by Ashley Hugill.

The Corkman fell to a battling 6-4 qualifier loss at the English Institute of Sport after Hugill took the final three frames.

Hill opened with a fine 75 before his English opponent recorded the highest two breaks of the game, a 105 and 82.

Hill hit back with a 66 and won the fifth as well to lead 3-2. He edged back ahead 4-3 but Hugill levelled with a 72 break as he went on a three-frame streak, closing out the last 73-47.

Veteran Fergal O’Brien finished with a spectacular flourish to get his campaign to return to the Crucible up and running.

The 49-year-old from Dublin has only made it to the main stages in Sheffield once in the last 11 years. But the former British Open champion left his best until last in a 6-3 victory over Tyrone amateur Fergal Quinn.

Breaks of 71 and a qualifying tournament-high total clearance of 140 ended the 21-year-old youngster’s brave resistance.

And O’Brien, who now faces Stuart Carrington needing three more wins, said: “These qualifiers are very intense, it is a tournament in its own right and the trophy is a place at the Crucible.

“Only one can come through in each section. I have good days and bad days in these qualifiers, there are always nerves and apprehension.

“Every season one of your main targets is to finish it by getting to the Crucible, that never changes from your first year to your 30th. I’d love to get back there, but that seems a way off yet.

“It was pleasing and encouraging to finish it off with my two best beaks, that is a confidence boost.

“I have a tough section of the draw…tough, but still do-able.”

Meanwhile, the Crucible will be allowed a full capacity crowd of 980 for next month’s Betfred World Championship final.

But as one of the UK government’s pilot events under the Events Research Programme a range of strict testing protocols were announced for those looking to attend in Sheffield.

The number of fans allowed in will start around 330 for the first day as Ronnie O’Sullivan walks out to defend his title and chase a record-equalling seventh crown.

But that will increase on a sliding scale through the 17-day tournament to around 490, then 735, and finally every seat available for the showpiece.

However, the likelihood is that there will be tickets available when those left after refunds and transfers to 2022 are all complete.

Those fans still having retained their tickets for this year must have a negative Covid test on the day or the day before their first match, and if there for the duration of the tournament, every five days after that.

This can be conducted nearer home for free before travelling, and World Snooker are also hoping to set up a testing centre in Sheffield. But no under 18 fans will be allowed in.

There will also be a post-match test to perform at home to establish if there has been any transmission.

The measures come as a result of lengthy discussions between World Snooker, the UK government, Public Health England, the venue itself, and the Sheffield health authorities.