Ken Doherty misses out on World Championship place after defeat to Lee Walker

Ken Doherty suffered a crushing disappointment tonight as his Crucible bid was ended by Wales's Lee Walker.

Former world champion Doherty, 51, had been desperate to get back to the iconic Sheffield venue for the first time in seven years.

But he lost the last five frames in an interrupted match to go down 6-4 at the English Institute of Sport.

Doherty had led 4-1 around lunchtime yesterday, but against one of the slowest players on tour the match became a crawl.

The snail's pace clearly affected the Irishman and after Walker made it 5-4 the pair were taken off to make way for the afternoon matches and brought back later tonight.

And Walker took the next to get over the line.