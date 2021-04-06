Zimbabwe international Peter Moor joins Munster Reds for upcoming season

Seventy-eight times capped Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Peter ‘PJ’ Moor has signed for the Munster Reds for the 2021 inter-provincial series, Cricket Ireland have announced.

Moor, who holds an Irish passport, will play for Munster in the 20-over competition and will be part of the province’s first ever 50-over campaign which gets underway next month.

Having previously played club cricket in Ireland for YMCA in Dublin and CIYMS in Belfast, Moor will be able to cope with Irish conditions and promises to be a useful addition to a Munster squad, which also includes internationals Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany and Tyrone Kane.

He has represented Zimbabwe in eight Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, including playing against Ireland in 2019.

“It goes without saying that PJ Moor’s quality and his broad experience – and time spent previously in Ireland – will be a valuable addition to the Inter-Provincial Series for this season,” said Ireland selector Andrew White.

“PJ has performed at the highest levels of the game, and he will offer a great deal to the young Munster squad.”

Ahead of this season, Cricket Ireland announced core squads of 12 players for each of the inter-provincial sides in a move to ensure all the best players in the country got the chance to compete at the highest level domestically.

Moor’s move means that Neil Rock, previously announced as part of the Reds squad will now play for the Northern Knights – a team he has represented in various formats since 2018. Rock will fill the wicketkeeping role left vacant by the recently-retired Gary Wilson.

“This development adds further interest to what is shaping up to be an intriguing inter-provincial series, which will only raise the standards of the competition and should additionally provide some tough, competitive cricket for our elite players ahead of the internationals,” White added.

Each team will play each other twice in the 50-over competition with the first three rounds all taking place before Ireland take on the Netherlands in the World Cup Super League starting on June 4 - with those three internationals counting towards World Cup qualification.

Munster open up their campaign in the 50-over competition against the North-West Warriors in Eglinton, Co Derry on May 6. Their first home game of the season is on May 27 against the Northern Knights.

The 20-over competition starts in June with Leinster Lightning the first opponents for Munster.