Cork City Sports meet postponed to 2022

The BAM Cork City Sports International Athletic meet has been postponed until 2022.

The high profile international track and field meet - which was already postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - was rescheduled to take place on the 6th of July 2021 at the CIT Athletic Stadium.

The organising committee has taken the difficult decision to again postpone the event due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding current Covid-19 restrictions.

Joe Hartnett, Meeting Director, Cork City Sports said this morning: “After due consideration of the many issues surrounding COVID-19 we have decided to postpone for another year. It is our hope that 2022 will allow us to bring back International Athletics to Cork”.

Tony O’Connell, Chairman, Cork City Sports added: “We regret having to cancel this year’s meeting. We thank our sponsors and other partners for being patient during these difficult times and look forward to working together again in 2022.”

Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams echoed these sentiments and acknowledged the importance of seeing the return of renowned meet in 2022. He said, “Athletics Ireland have long been supporter of the Cork City Sports International Meet and we were all looking forward to what have become an unmissable date on the athletics summer calendar.

"The news will come as a disappointment, but we are in no doubt that Bam Cork City Sports International will once again be showcasing our sport at its best 2022”