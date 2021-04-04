25 Motorsport Ireland clubs awarded ‘resilient fund’ grants

The coffers of 25 Motorsport Ireland affiliated clubs have been boosted by payments of varying amounts after the governing body paid out claims under a Club Resilient Fund set up following a Sport Ireland grant of €255,000.

MI confirmed nine clubs made no application by the closing date of March 8 last and there were no late applications. The grant was to assist clubs with losses sustained from events cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions at short notice, and to help with clubs’ annual fixed costs from March to December 2020.

A six-person group comprising of members from MI’s Motor Sport Council and the Irish Motorsport Federation (four with dual membership) decided on the applications.

As expected, Cork Motor Club benefitted most having cancelled the West Cork Rally less than 48 hours before the 14-stage event was due to start on March 14 last year with major expenditure such as the printing of rally programmes and awards already incurred. They were awarded €28,035.56.

The second major recipient was Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club, who received €26,792.45. They were scheduled to run the Raven’s Rock Rally, but the road closing order was not granted. Unlike the West Cork Rally, no rally programme or awards were involved. Elsewhere, the Wexford Motor Club, who twice abandoned plans for their rally, subsequently reduced to a one-day event, received some €11,830.

Although MI stated the claims were for losses due to Covid-19 restrictions and fixed costs from March to December 2020, the application allowed clubs claim for “Investment in 2020 Autosport Show” that was held in Birmingham in January 2020. A total of €172,834.32 was allocated leaving a residue of €82,165.68 that MI are likely to discuss with Sport Ireland, who confirmed there will be an audit process as part of the Covid-19 funding allocation.

Meanwhile, Cork racing outfit Team #109 continue their preparation for the FIM World Supersport 300 Championship with the second official test session on Monday and Tuesday at MotorLand Aragon (Spain).

The first session at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya went well with Belfast’s James McManus making good progress on the Kawasaki Ninja 400.