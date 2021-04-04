Time for family life as Carl Frampton bows out for good

As Carl Frampton saw the towel hurled into the ring in the sixth round by Jamie Moore in Dubai on Saturday night, a look of disgust came across his face, quickly followed by one of resignation. Moore wasn’t only drawing a conclusion to Frampton’s attempt to claim the WBO super-featherweight title from Jamel Herring, he was ending his career.

As a final fight, it wasn’t a bad one. Frampton was able to walk out of the ring at Caesars Palace in Dubai with his head held high and no regrets. Herring was too big and too strong. Frampton will be remembered as a fine fighter, a two-weight world champion, but he lacked the size and power to hurt the American.

When he lost to Josh Warrington in 2018, he decided to retire, but changed his mind when he rewatched the fight and believed he had simply under-performed. There will be no thoughts like that this time.

No amount of introspection will convince Frampton – who won WBA and IBF titles at super-bantamweight and the WBA featherweight title during his career - that he could beat Herring if he were to get a rematch. The result was conclusive, and Frampton is a realist. He is fortunate enough not to have box on for the money. Defeat does not tarnish his legacy.

The retirement announcement was instant and as Frampton broke down in tears, the years of sacrifice, of missing his family, came through.

They say boxing is a lonely game, usually a pointer to only having oneself to rely on when the bell rings and everyone else leaves the ring. But it is a long time since Frampton trained in Belfast for a fight.

When he was trained by Shane McGuigan, he would spend months in London, only travelling home for an occasional weekend. When he switched trainers to Moore, the destination changed to Manchester, but he was still a flight away from those who mattered most to him.

“I just want to dedicate my life to my family now,” Frampton said in the ring. “Boxing has been good to me, it’s also been bad to me. The last few years with these boys [Moore and co-trainer Nigel Travis], have been the best of my career. I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids.”

Frampton had hoped his extra high-level experience would make the difference in his favour. But the flipside of experience is miles on the clock. Herring, who was in war-torn Iraq as a teenager as a member of the US Marines, is 20 months older than Frampton but he looked the fresher man.

There was no escaping the size difference. Herring moved down two weight divisions since competing at the London Olympics in 2012, Frampton had moved up two divisions in the past four years.

Frampton was fractionally heavier at the weigh-in on Friday, but Herring could have been a stone heavier at fight time. He was also five inches taller.

Herring’s tactics were simple enough, but they were ruthlessly effective. When Frampton tried to get in range, sometimes rushing forward to cut the gap, he would be met by Herring’s southpaw straight left, catching him like a door slamming in his face.

The jolt of the punch would knock Frampton back on his heels. The more that landed, the effect would send a jerk through his body. He tried staying low, ducking to the left, trying to become a moving target, keeping at a distance and then charging in. But when the left caught him square on, the good work came to nought.

The American was disciplined and very accurate. But Frampton did have his moments. Starting at the end of the third round, there were signs that he was getting through to Herring and he started to force the champion out of his rhythm and onto the back foot.

Early in the fourth round there were signs of distress for Herring, as he suffered a bad cut under his right eyebrow. As the blood flowed down his face, Frampton was encouraged and upped the pace.

But things swung again midway through the fifth round, when a slick straight left lead landed. Frampton walked into it and was dumped on the floor. It was a flash knockdown, but the number of punches landing was rising.

Frampton started the sixth round fast, forcing Herring back into the ropes. But, under pressure, Herring landed a stunning uppercut that knocked Frampton flat on his back.

For a moment it looked as if the Irishman wouldn’t move, but he was back to his knees at the count of six and on his feet at nine. There was to be no escape. Herring landed left after left, as Frampton tried to punch his way out of trouble. But Frampton’s legs betrayed him and, after Herring landed a jolting hook, Moore threw in the towel.

“I just got beat by the better man,” Frampton said. “I really struggled to get inside him.

He was sharp-shooting for distance, the perfect game plan. Zero excuses. I had an amazing camp, I was coming into the fight to win it.

Frampton dedicates exit fight to mentor McKee

Carl Frampton did not manage one final hurrah to his career in Dubai, but his contribution to Irish boxing will not be quickly forgotten. Neither was he about to forget his debt to it.

The first thoughts from Frampton after the stoppage were for his old amateur trainer, Billy McKee, who first trained Frampton at the Midland Amateur Boxing Club in North Belfast, who died in February.

Frampton had been just one of hundreds of lives that McKee had touched during his 40 years at the club. He had been a mentor to Frampton since he was seven.

“I wanted nothing more than to dedicate this fight to Billy McKee,” Frampton said, but while McKee had shown the way to Frampton, so the two-weight world champion has walked a path now hundreds of young boxers will try to follow.

The night Frampton became a world champion, beating Kiko Martinez for the IBF super-bantamweight title on a freezing cold night by the Belfast docks, was one that will never be forgotten.

He unified the WBA and IBF belts by beating Scott Quigg in Manchester and then went to New York to beat Leo Santa Cruz and win the WBA featherweight title.

His relationship with manager Barry McGuigan and trainer son Shane was breaking down when he lost a rematch to Santa Cruz in Las Vegas, a fallout that finally went to court.

But while he never became world champion again, there were more good nights, as he beat multiple world champion Nonito Donaire and Luke Jackson at a rocking Windsor Park.

“He’s a legend,” Donaire said. “He has done so much, you can only tip your hat and show respect for him.” Frampton’s childhood hero joined to appreciation too. “Legend,” said Wayne McCullough. “Enjoy your retirement, buddy. Honoured to call you a friend.”