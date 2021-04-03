Carl Frampton confirms retirement after losing title fight to Jamel Herring


Carl Frampton, left, confirmed his retirement after losing to Jamel Herring (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 22:10
Andy Hampson

Carl Frampton confirmed his retirement after failing in his bid to become a three-weight world champion in his WBO super-featherweight title fight against Jamel Herring.

The Belfast boxer’s corner threw in the towel in the sixth round of the contest in Dubai after Frampton was twice knocked down by the American.

Frampton, 34, scrambled back to his feet after the second of those knockdowns in the sixth round and took a count of eight.

Carl Frampton was stopped in the sixth round (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

He tried to continue but was clearly imbalanced and struggling and the end came with one minute and 40 seconds of the sixth round gone.

“I’m going to dedicate my life to my family now,” said Frampton on Channel 5.

“Boxing has been good to me. It’s also been bad to me but the last few years have been the best years of my career.

“I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids and dedicate my life to them. That’s it.”

